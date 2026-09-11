enVVeno Medical Presentation from H.C. Wainwright Conference Now Available On-Demand

Access the video webcast here

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), today announced that its pre-recorded presentation from the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference is now available for on-demand viewing here.

The presentation, featuring Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical, provides an overview of the Company and its innovative enVVe® System, as well as recent corporate and clinical developments.

The on-demand presentation is available for viewing beginning today, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET, and can be accessed through the Events page on the Investors section of the Company's website (www.enVVeno.com).

Management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference being held September 14-16, 2026, in New York, NY. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

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