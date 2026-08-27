enVVeno Medical Participates in the Virtual Investor ‘Why Now’ On-Demand Conference

Video Webcast Now Available Here

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company") today announced that Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical, participated in the Virtual Investor “Why Now” on-demand conference.

For the event, Mr. Berman highlighted the Company's investment opportunity, including the significant unmet need for effective treatment options for patients with severe Deep Venous Insufficiency (DVI) and the substantial market opportunity for Company's non-surgical replacement venous valve called enVVe. He also discussed the Company's recent achievement of the FDA IDE approval for a U.S. pivotal study evaluating enVVe, an important regulatory catalyst for the Company. The TAVVE pivotal trial is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026 and ultimately enroll approximately 230 patients across up to 40 U.S. clinical sites. The trial represents an important next step towards potential regulatory approval of the enVVe System, a first-in-class bioprosthetic venous valve designed to address the underlying cause of severe DVI, and a significant potential value-driving catalyst for enVVeno Medical.

The video webcast is now accessible for on-demand viewing here.

JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are paid consultants to enVVeno Medical Corporation. JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are investor relations and corporate communications firms. Any content included in this release shall not be construed as an offer to purchase securities of enVVeno Medical Corporation. Interested parties are responsible for conducting their own due diligence and are encouraged to review the Company's website and the SEC website for the latest information and filings on the Company.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation



enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire