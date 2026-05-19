ENvue Medical to Showcase ENvue™ Navigation Platform at AACN NTI 2026

Company continues expanding commercial presence across critical care markets

TYLER, Texas, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today announced that the Company will participate as an exhibitor at the American Association of Critical Care Nurses National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (“AACN NTI”) 2026, taking place May 21–22, 2026.

Recognized as the largest critical care nursing conference in the United States, AACN NTI brings together thousands of frontline nurses, nurse leaders, educators and healthcare professionals from leading hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide.

“Critical care nurses are central to enteral access and patient management throughout the hospital environment,” said Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. “We believe that AACN NTI provides an important opportunity for ENvue Medical to engage directly with frontline clinicians, to strengthen clinical awareness of our technology platform, and further expand our commercial presence within critical care settings across the United States.”

At the AACN NTI conference, ENvue Medical will showcase its ENvue™ Navigation Platform, an FDA 510(k)-cleared electromagnetic navigation system designed to support real-time visualization during bedside feeding tube placement procedures.

The Company’s participation at AACN NTI supports its broader commercial growth strategy as hospitals increasingly prioritize bedside workflow efficiency, nursing-led care delivery, patient safety, and reductions in procedural delays associated with traditional feeding tube placement methods.

“We believe that NTI remains one of the most important clinical engagement opportunities of the year for our commercial organization,” said Marc Waldman, Vice President Commercial of ENvue Medical. “We continue to see growing interest from hospitals and clinical teams seeking bedside enteral access solutions that support workflow efficiency, nursing empowerment, and informed clinical decision-making. Conferences such as AACN NTI allow us to further strengthen relationships with healthcare providers and expand awareness across leading hospital systems nationwide.”

Members of the Company’s clinical, commercial, and management teams will be onsite throughout the AACN NTI conference to conduct product demonstrations, engage with healthcare professionals, and discuss the evolving role of bedside enteral navigation technologies in modern hospital care.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Michaela Fawcett, Senior Account Director

PH: (978) 995-4683

envue@kcsa.com