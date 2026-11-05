Envoy Medical Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights Continued Progress

Second Module of Modular PMA Application Submitted to the FDA.



Six-Month Follow-Up Visit Milestone Surpassed.



Atlas Litigation Dismissed. On October 6, 2026, the Company entered into a dismissal agreement with Atlas Merchant Capital SPAC Fund I LP, under which all claims asserted by Atlas in the litigation filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery were dismissed with prejudice, and the litigation was terminated without any payment by the Company or the other defendants.

ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 14,570 $ 3,739 Accounts receivable, net 51 34 Other receivable 17 19 Inventories 1,510 1,546 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,114 941 Total current assets 17,262 6,279 Property and equipment, net 854 1,035 Operating lease right-of-use asset (related party) 782 886 Prepaid expenses and other assets 260 358 Total assets $ 19,158 $ 8,558 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,583 $ 2,920 Accrued expenses 11,600 7,639 Forward purchase agreement warrant liability - 24 Product warranty liability, current portion 252 287 Operating lease liability, current portion (related party) 185 174 Other current liabilities 650 518 Total current liabilities 14,270 11,562 Product warranty liability, net of current portion 1,496 1,605 Operating lease liability, net of current portion (related party) 592 745 Private warrant liability 3,467 5,835 Publicly traded warrant liability 446 551 Other liability 27 27 Total liabilities 20,298 20,325 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 14) Mezzanine equity Warrants issued to placement agent as part of the 2025 Offerings (see Note 9) 391 391 Stockholders' deficit Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 10,000,000 shares designated as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 4,126,667 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 7,744,488 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 2,893,495 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 8 3 Additional paid-in capital 330,193 301,355 Accumulated deficit (331,609 ) (313,396 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (123 ) (120 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,531 ) (12,158 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' deficit $ 19,158 $ 8,558

ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenues $ 66 $ 42 $ 156 $ 166 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 244 203 835 663 Research and development 3,077 2,700 9,851 7,933 Sales and marketing 157 405 502 1,124 General and administrative 2,125 1,999 6,033 5,888 Total costs and operating expenses 5,603 5,307 17,221 15,608 Operating loss (5,537 ) (5,265 ) (17,065 ) (15,442 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability 14 64 24 522 Loss on offering and change in fair value of private warrant liability 1,201 (782 ) 2,368 (782 ) Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability 259 (33 ) 105 129 Interest expense (related party) - (471 ) - (1,590 ) Other income (expense), net 131 5 303 (7 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,605 (1,217 ) 2,800 (1,728 ) Net loss (3,932 ) (6,482 ) (14,265 ) (17,170 ) Cumulative preferred dividends (1,308 ) (1,265 ) (3,948 ) (3,755 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (5,240 ) $ (7,747 ) $ (18,213 ) $ (20,925 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (3.55 ) $ (1.97 ) $ (9.72 ) Weighted-average Class A Common Stock and pre-funded warrants outstanding, basic and diluted 10,434,466 2,185,161 9,256,928 2,152,262 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) 3 Other comprehensive (loss) income (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) 3 Comprehensive loss $ (3,933 ) $ (6,483 ) $ (14,268 ) $ (17,167 )

ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (14,265 ) $ (17,170 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 222 222 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount on Term Loans (related party) - 1,586 Stock-based compensation for services 140 152 Amortization of prepaid insurance 691 738 Stock-based compensation 760 478 Loss on offering and change in fair value of private warrant liability (2,368 ) 339 Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability (105 ) (129 ) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability (24 ) (522 ) Net change in operating lease (related party) 167 (39 ) Change in inventory reserve 10 68 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (17 ) 3 Other receivable 2 761 Inventories 26 1 Prepaid expenses and other assets (105 ) (74 ) Accounts payable (1,345 ) 973 Operating lease liability (related party) (205 ) 1 Accrued expenses 13 216 Product warranty liability (144 ) (120 ) Net cash used in operating activities (16,547 ) (12,516 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (33 ) (7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33 ) (7 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on insurance financing loans (572 ) (636 ) Proceeds from the issuance of Term Loans (related party) - 10,000 Dividends paid to stockholders of Series A Preferred Stock - (1,820 ) Payment made for extinguishment of Term Loans (related party) - (100 ) Proceeds from the issuance of Class A Common Stock from ATM offering - 414 Proceeds from the issuance of Class A Common Stock from exercise of warrants 100 - Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock under employee stock purchase plan 104 77 Proceeds from exercise of forward purchase agreement warrants - 158 Proceeds from the issuance of Class A Common Stock and Investor Warrants from

registered direct offering - 2,500 Proceeds from the issuance of Class A Common Stock, Issued Pre-Funded Warrants,

and Series A Warrants 29,997 - Offering costs from the issuance of Class A Common Stock, Issued Pre-Funded Warrants,

and Series A Warrants (2,215 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 27,414 10,593 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3 ) 3 Net increase (decrease) in cash 10,831 (1,927 ) Cash, beginning of period 3,739 5,483 Cash, end of period $ 14,570 $ 3,556 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 19 $ 22 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued and unpaid dividends on Series A Preferred Stock $ 3,948 $ 1,935 Financing of prepaid insurance $ 704 $ 75 Issuance of Term Loan Warrants (related party) $ - $ 1,570 Accrued interest capitalized into term loans payable (related party) $ - $ 800 Modification of forward purchase agreement warrant $ - $ 62 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ - $ 121 Property and equipment purchased on account $ 8 $ 56 Modification of Term Loan Warrants (related party) $ - $ 1,455 Deemed capital contribution associated with the extinguishment of Term Loans (related party) $ - $ 27,883 Issuance of Placement Agent Warrants $ 678 $ -

White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) -a hearing health and neuroprosthetics company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided a business update, highlighting continued execution on its corporate initiatives."We continued to make significant progress with our investigational fully implanted cochlear implant during the third quarter, as we approach an extremely exciting 2027," said Brent Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Envoy Medical. "Not only did we report encouraging 12-month data from the first 10 participants in our trial, but we also surpassed the three-month follow-up mark for the full cohort. Since quarter end, we have now surpassed the six-month follow-up milestone. We remain on track for all participants to complete their 12-month visits by early in the second quarter of 2027. Each milestone brings us closer to offering cochlear implant candidates a fully implanted option they have wanted for decades."Net revenue was $66 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $42 for the three months ended September 30, 2025.Cost of goods sold for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $244, compared to $203 for the three months ended September 30, 2025.R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $3,077 compared to $2,700 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This increase of $377 mainly reflects additional clinical trial follow-up activity following completion of enrollment in the first quarter of 2026 and higher costs related to supporting the clinical trial and ongoing regulatory submissions, partially offset by lower product costs.Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $157 compared to $405 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease of $248 is primarily due to the reallocation of field clinical specialists to research and development activities in support of the clinical trial.General and administrative expenses were $2,125 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1,999 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase of $126 was primarily due to modest increases in compensation, stock-based compensation, and professional services expenses.Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $5,240, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7,747, or $3.55 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025.As of September 30, 2026, cash was approximately $14,570.Envoy Medical management will host a conference call today at 8:00 A.M. ET to discuss these results and provide a business update.Thursday, November 5, 20268:00 A.M. ET1-800-267-6316 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-203-518-9783 (International)For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through November 19, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11162715.For more information about Envoy Medical's innovation pipeline and intellectual property portfolio, visitTo be added to the Envoy Medical email distribution list, please emailwith COCH in the subject line.Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health and neuroprosthetics company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem® active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI") is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound. The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing.Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at:Copies of the documents filed by Envoy Medical with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website atThis press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of Envoy Medical concerning the outlook for its business, productivity, plans and goals for future operational improvements and capital investments; the ability to obtain additional patents and develop future products or product improvements; the Acclaim CI being the first to market fully implanted cochlear implant; the timing, content, and results of the Company's modular PMA submissions to the FDA, including the number and timing of modules and the timing of any approval decision; the timing and results of approvals, site documents, logistics, activations, enrollments, follow-up visits, data, and clinical trials of the Acclaim CI, including data from Stage 2 (which may differ from Stage 1); the results of the safety and efficacy data from Stage 2 participants and the effect on its pooling with Stage 1 data; performance of the Acclaim CI during clinical trials, including improvement of patient outcomes over time after implant; and the participation or any changes in participation of any subjects, institutions, or healthcare professionals in such trials; the safety, performance, and market acceptance of the Acclaim CI; changes in reimbursement for the Esteem FI-AMEI device or other changes in reimbursement policies or coverage decisions, changes in the hearing health market, and further development of the Esteem FI-AMEI device; the sufficiency of the Company's capital resources; the size of Envoy Medical's addressable market, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and any information concerning possible or assumed future operations of Envoy Medical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Envoy Medical's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Envoy Medical does not guarantee that the events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in the market price of shares of Envoy Medical's Class A Common Stock; changes in or removal of Envoy Medical's shares inclusion in any index; Envoy Medical's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; unpredictability in the medical device industry, the regulatory process to approve medical devices, and the clinical development process of Envoy Medical products; competition in the medical device industry, and the failure to introduce new products and services in a timely manner or at competitive prices to compete successfully against competitors; disruptions in relationships with Envoy Medical's suppliers, or disruptions in Envoy Medical's own production capabilities for some of the key components and materials of its products; changes in the need for capital and the availability of financing and capital to fund these needs; changes in interest rates or rates of inflation; legal, regulatory and other proceedings could be costly and time-consuming to defend; changes in applicable laws or regulations, or the application thereof on Envoy Medical; a loss of any of Envoy Medical's key intellectual property rights or failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights; the effects of catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other international conflicts; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Envoy Medical on March 23, 2026, and in other reports Envoy Medical files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Envoy Medical's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements reflect Envoy Medical's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Envoy Medical disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Envoy Medical.Phil CarlsonKCSA Strategic CommunicationsO: 212.896.1233E:To view the source version of this press release, please visit