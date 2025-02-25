Enveric Biosciences Unveils EVM401 Series of Compounds with New U.S. Patent

New patent for mescaline derivative compounds broadens Enveric’s potential to develop neuroplastogen therapeutics for addiction and neuropsychiatric disorders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 12,195,439 (the ‘439 patent) on January 14, 2025.





Entitled “Cl-Substituted Isopropylamine Fused Heterocyclic Mescaline Derivatives,” the ‘439 patent is the first Enveric patent to be issued for its new EVM401 Series. Further development of the EVM401 Series of compounds is intended to broaden Enveric’s pipeline with additional non-hallucinogenic molecules and strengthen its ability to target addiction and neuropsychiatric disorders for patients with limited options. Preliminary testing of the EVM401 series of compounds and their metabolites has demonstrated unique patterns of brain receptor modulation emerging from the compounds’ distinct molecular structures.

Specifically, preliminary data suggest that these mescaline derivative compounds may interact with a variety of important neurological receptors, including the α2A adrenergic receptor (ADRA2A), the 5-HT2C receptor, and the dopamine transporter (DAT). ADRA2A agonists are known to help manage the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and treat conditions such as ADHD, while the 5-HT2C receptor is an emerging therapeutic target in the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases, including substance use disorders, anxiety and depression. Notably, DAT is also an important target in the treatment of substance use disorders.

“Enveric is pleased to have secured this foundational U.S. patent and is excited for the potential of the EVM401 Series,” said Dr. Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric. “While our corporate and development strategy is focused squarely on preparing for the Investigational New Drug application for EB-003, we continue to explore opportunities to expand our development pipeline in order to build shareholder value.”

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders. Leveraging its unique discovery and development platform, the Psybrary™, which houses proprietary information on the use and development of existing and novel molecules for specific mental health indications, Enveric seeks to develop a robust intellectual property portfolio of novel drug candidates. Enveric’s lead molecule, EB-003, is intended to offer a first-in-class, new approach to the treatment of difficult-to-address mental health disorders, mediated by the promotion of neuroplasticity and without also inducing hallucinations in the patient. Enveric is focused on advancing EB-003 towards clinical trials for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders while out-licensing all other novel, patented Psybrary™ drug candidates to third-party licensees advancing non-competitive market strategies for patient care. Enveric is headquartered in Naples, FL with offices in Cambridge, MA and Calgary, AB Canada. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “proposes,” “budgets,” “explores,” “schedules,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: successfully outlicense patented PsybraryTM drug candidates to third-party licensees; negotiate and finalize definitive agreements based on any of its out-licensing term sheets and for licensees to perform pursuant to the terms thereof; finalize and submit its IND filing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain future funding for product development and working capital on commercially reasonable terms; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric’s products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts



Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

(231) 632-0002

dirish@tiberend.com

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

(646) 577-8520

cmcdonald@tiberend.com