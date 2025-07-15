Enveric Biosciences Lead Drug Candidate EB-003 Demonstrates Positive Effects in Preclinical Model of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

EB-003 significantly decreased context-induced freezing behavior one-hour post-dose (p < 0.05) indicating a positive therapeutic effect in well-established translational rodent model for PTSD

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced positive results in a preclinical, exposure-based therapeutic model for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In fear conditioned mice, oral administration of EB-003 significantly decreased context-induced freezing behavior when measured one-hour post-dose (p < 0.05) indicating a positive therapeutic effect with extinction of contextual fear after a single dose. These results were in line with the therapeutic effects observed with MDMA, which was used as a positive control in this study. MDMA is a psychedelic controlled substance that has demonstrated clinical benefit in the treatment of PTSD in human trials, although it is not approved by the FDA.

The pairing of electrical shock stimulus with a controlled environment generates context-based traumatic memories leading to freezing behaviors when the subject is re-exposed to the same environment. This well-established translational rodent model, performed by a third-party lab, is designed to induce a potent, trauma-related state of fear using a Pavlovian association paradigm.

“Only a few medications have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of PTSD, including the serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) paroxetine and sertraline,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., CEO and Director of Enveric. “Only 20% to 30% of PTSD patients experience full remission with these drugs and it takes two to three weeks of SSRI administration before clinical and neuronal benefits become apparent. Clearly, there is enormous unmet need in PTSD, which has yet to be addressed with meaningful innovation.”

Dr. Tucker added: “Research has implicated impaired hippocampal neuroplasticity as key underlying features of patients struggling with PTSD. We are very encouraged that a single dose of our lead neuroplastogen, EB-003, facilitated rapid fear extinction in mice.”

In light of this new data, EB-003, a next-generation neuroplastogen that may enhance hippocampal neuroplasticity without causing hallucinations, has the potential to significantly improve treatment outcomes for this chronic and debilitating mental health condition, representing a major opportunity in an underserved market.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Leveraging its unique discovery and development Psybrary™ platform, which houses proprietary information on the use and development of existing and novel molecules for specific mental health indications, Enveric seeks to develop a robust intellectual property portfolio of novel drug candidates. Enveric’s lead molecule, EB-003, is a potential first-in-class neuroplastogen designed to promote neuroplasticity, without inducing hallucinations, in patients suffering from difficult-to-address mental health disorders. Enveric is focused on advancing EB-003 towards clinical trials for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders while out-licensing other novel, patented Psybrary™ platform drug candidates to third-party licensees advancing non-competitive market strategies for patient care. Enveric is headquartered in Naples, FL with offices in Cambridge, MA and Calgary, AB Canada. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

