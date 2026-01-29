Enveric Biosciences Announces Closing of $1.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing next-generation neuroplastogenic small molecules to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the purchase and sale of 328,802 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $4.41 per share. In a concurrent private placement, the Company issued unregistered series G warrants to purchase up to 328,802 shares of common stock and unregistered series H warrants to purchase up to 328,802 shares of common stock. The series G warrants have an exercise price of $4.16 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years after the effective date of a registration statement registering the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The series H warrants have an exercise price of $4.16 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire eighteen months after the effective date of a registration statement registering the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $1.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for product development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The common stock (but not the unregistered warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the unregistered warrants) described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-280721) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 17, 2025. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The unregistered warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying such unregistered warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the unregistered warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of patent protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors with the potential to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “proposes,” “budgets,” “explores,” “schedules,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND filing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain future funding for product development and working capital on commercially reasonable terms; obtain licenses and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric’s products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

