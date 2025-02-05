Enveda Expands into Asthma with First-in-Class Lead Asset ENV-294 and Assembles World-Class Advisory Board

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Enveda, a biotechnology company using AI to translate nature into new medicines, is proud to announce testing of its lead asset, ENV-294, in a second indication: asthma. This novel therapeutic, initially developed for atopic dermatitis, represents a breakthrough approach to respiratory inflammatory conditions. Enveda has assembled an advisory board comprising leading experts in asthma research and treatment to support this advancement.





ENV-294: A Transformative Approach to Asthma

ENV-294 is a clinical-stage small molecule designed to address the shared pathways underlying multiple inflammatory conditions via a first-in-class mechanism. ENV-294 entered Phase 1 studies in healthy subjects in Q4 2024 with the goal of treating atopic dermatitis. ENV-294 previously demonstrated strong efficacy in multiple preclinical studies concurrent with robust safety margins in IND-enabling studies. Enveda has since identified asthma as a high-impact follow-on indication for ENV-294 following promising preclinical and translational data in asthma models. This expansion underscores the company’s ability to discover and leverage novel chemistry to provide transformative first-in-class therapies for patients.

“ENV-294 has the potential to redefine asthma treatment by targeting key pathways involved in airway inflammation via a non-steroidal, orally delivered therapeutic,” said Viswa Colluru, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Enveda. “We are thrilled to be working with a distinguished group of scientific and clinical leaders to guide our efforts in bringing this innovative therapy to patients. A major new asthma drug has not been approved in over a decade, highlighting the critical need for new treatments like ENV-294 to address unmet patient needs.”

Formation of Enveda’s Asthma Advisory Board

To accelerate the development of ENV-294 in asthma, Enveda has assembled an advisory board of renowned pulmonologists and asthma researchers. This panel will provide strategic insights and scientific expertise to advance the clinical development of ENV-294. The advisory board is chaired by Dr. Michael Wechsler, a globally recognized leader in asthma research and Director of the Cohen Family Asthma Institute at National Jewish Health.

Esteemed advisory board members include:

Dr. Michael Wechsler (Chair) – Professor of Medicine and Director of the Asthma Program at National Jewish Health. Dr. Wechsler is an expert in asthma pharmacogenomics and biologic therapies, with extensive experience in clinical trials for novel asthma treatments. He has played a pivotal role in the development of biologic therapeutics such as benralizumab, dupilumab, and tezepelumab.

– Professor of Medicine and Director of the Asthma Program at National Jewish Health. Dr. Wechsler is an expert in asthma pharmacogenomics and biologic therapies, with extensive experience in clinical trials for novel asthma treatments. He has played a pivotal role in the development of biologic therapeutics such as benralizumab, dupilumab, and tezepelumab. Dr. Geoffrey Chupp – Professor of Medicine at Yale University, specializing in severe asthma and eosinophilic lung diseases. Dr. Chupp is a leading researcher in identifying asthma biomarkers and has significantly contributed to understanding the pathophysiology of airway diseases.

– Professor of Medicine at Yale University, specializing in severe asthma and eosinophilic lung diseases. Dr. Chupp is a leading researcher in identifying asthma biomarkers and has significantly contributed to understanding the pathophysiology of airway diseases. Dr. Praveen Akuthota – Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of California, San Diego, a leading physician-scientist in eosinophilic pulmonary disease. Dr. Akuthota has contributed to landmark studies on eosinophilic asthma and is a principal investigator in NIH-funded precision medicine initiatives.

– Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of California, San Diego, a leading physician-scientist in eosinophilic pulmonary disease. Dr. Akuthota has contributed to landmark studies on eosinophilic asthma and is a principal investigator in NIH-funded precision medicine initiatives. Dr. Mario Castro – Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Dr. Castro is a highly respected authority on asthma pathogenesis and treatment, with over 300 peer-reviewed publications. He has led major clinical trials focused on innovative asthma therapies and precision medicine approaches.

– Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Dr. Castro is a highly respected authority on asthma pathogenesis and treatment, with over 300 peer-reviewed publications. He has led major clinical trials focused on innovative asthma therapies and precision medicine approaches. Dr. Jonathan Corren – Clinical consultant, educator, and research mentor at the University of California, Los Angeles, with expertise in allergy and immunology. Dr. Corren has decades of experience in clinical trial design and the development of targeted biologic therapies for asthma and allergic diseases.

“The opportunity to work with Enveda on the development of ENV-294 is exciting,” said Dr. Wechsler. “Asthma remains a challenging disease with significant unmet needs, and ENV-294’s novel mechanism of action and oral route of administration has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for many patients.”

Advancing Innovation in Respiratory Disease

Enveda’s expansion into asthma aligns with its broader mission to harness the power of nature and machine learning to develop new medicines. The company remains committed to advancing innovative treatments for inflammatory diseases and improving patient outcomes.

About Enveda

Enveda is a biotechnology company that is learning from life’s chemistry to create better medicines faster. Enveda uses AI-powered tools to identify and characterize a wide range of molecules produced by living organisms—the vast majority of which have never been explored by science—creating a database of chemical biodiversity: the library of life. By growing, organizing, translating, and searching this unique library, Enveda learns from life’s evolved solutions to address today’s pressing medical needs. For more information on Enveda, visit enveda.com.

