Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 4, 2026

BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.

Live webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. Replays will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the events.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company’s Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA- and protein-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, ocular and other diseases, leveraging next-generation EEVs, novel oligonucleotide sequences and an advanced protein engineering platform. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

