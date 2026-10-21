Entrada Therapeutics Appoints Linea Aspesi as Chief People Officer

A seasoned global people leader and organizational strategist, Ms. Aspesi will help scale Entrada’s people and organization for its next phase of growth

Linea Aspesi Linea Aspesi

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced the appointment of Linea Aspesi as Chief People Officer.

“Linea has a proven track record of scaling organizations and developing high-performing teams from discovery through commercial stages,” said Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer at Entrada Therapeutics. “We are in a catalyst-rich period with our neuromuscular programs, and Linea brings deep experience that will be invaluable as we continue to build an industry-leading culture that enables Entradans to do their best work and deliver on the potential of our pipeline. People are the foundation of any organization, and at Entrada, we know that a strong and engaged team is critical to our ability to develop a new class of genetic medicines and ultimately bring them to the patients who need them most.”

“Entrada is a company with a clear and steady commitment to patients and to one another,” said Ms. Aspesi. “I’m thrilled to join the team at such an important time in Entrada’s growth and look forward to building on its strong, mission-driven culture and fostering an environment where our colleagues can continue to do their best work as we grow and advance our pipeline for patients.”

Ms. Aspesi is an organizational leader with more than twenty years of experience driving culture transformation at biopharmaceutical and technology companies ranging from small-cap to Fortune 500. With a focus on scaling organizations from discovery through commercial stages, she has led companies through critical inflection points while executing culture strategies that put people first and drive employee engagement and retention. Prior to Entrada, Ms. Aspesi served as Chief People Officer at KalVista Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Chiesi Group) and held multiple executive-level human resources leadership roles at life science companies including Editas Medicine, Forma Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Novo Nordisk), Saniona, Inc., Sobi, Inc., and Genzyme Biologics Manufacturing (acquired by Sanofi). Ms. Aspesi holds a BA in Education from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of genetic medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. Through proprietary, versatile and modular approaches, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of genetic medicines for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and inherited retinal diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Entrada’s strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the validation and differentiation of Entrada’s approach and EEV platform and its ability to advance its programs and provide a potential treatment for patients, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Entrada may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the risks and uncertainties identified in Entrada’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and in subsequent filings Entrada may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Entrada’s views as of the date of this press release. Entrada anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Entrada may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Entrada’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact

Megan Prock McGrath

CTD Comms, LLC

megan@ctdcomms.com

Investor Contact

Doug Snow

Head of Investor Relations

dsnow@entradatx.com

Patient Advocacy Contact

Sarah Friedhoff

Head of Patient Advocacy

patientadvocacy@entradatx.com

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