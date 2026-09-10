Entrada Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Fourth Annual DREAMS Grant Program

-- Announced following World Duchenne Awareness Day on September 7, grants are designed to support projects bridging healthcare disparities across the global Duchenne community --

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced the recipients of its 2026 DREAMS Grant Program: a competitive annual program that awards two $50,000 grants in support of projects working to better identify, understand and reach members of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community who are currently underrepresented or underserved. An Independent Grant Review Committee, consisting of neuromuscular specialists, patient advocates and health equity advocates, is responsible for reviewing and selecting the grant recipients, and one U.S.-based non-profit and one non-profit in the U.K. or EU is selected.

Entrada DREAMS Grant Recipients

“Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy’s and Duchenne Parent Project Netherlands’ initiatives serve as true models of this year’s World Duchenne Awareness Day theme, ‘access changes lives.’ It’s a privilege to support the efforts of two leading organizations who are working to advance equitable access to specialized support for all individuals living with Duchenne. As this year’s recipients work to bridge healthcare disparities in the U.S. and the Netherlands, I believe the impact of these efforts will extend across borders and shape the delivery of Duchenne care on a global scale,” said Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer at Entrada Therapeutics.

Entrada thanks the 2026 DREAMS Independent Grant Review Committee for their time and dedication to selecting projects with the greatest potential to translate funding into lasting impact. The committee intentionally reflects the diversity and unique perspectives of the global Duchenne community, with members representing three countries and bringing critical expertise as patient advocates, neuromuscular researchers, care specialists and individuals living with Duchenne themselves:

Annemieke Aartsma-Rus, PhD, Professor of Translational Genetics, Leiden University Medical Center

Professor of Translational Genetics, Yuva Gambhir, Student, University of Pennsylvania, living with Duchenne

Student, University of Pennsylvania, living with Duchenne Enrico Iovene , Student, University of Rome, living with Duchenne

, Student, University of Rome, living with Duchenne Amaris Sánchez-Larragoity, PsyD, Psychologist

Psychologist Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, MD, (Dr. Panda), Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Neurology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at Arkansas Children’s Hospital



"It has been a privilege to serve on the Entrada DREAMS Grant Review Committee for the past four years and to witness firsthand the strength and innovation of organizations working to transform the Duchenne community,” said Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, MD, Pediatric Neurologist at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. “The 2026 applicants demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to addressing the unmet needs of the Duchenne community and creating meaningful, lasting change. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and Duchenne Parent Project Netherlands are uniquely positioned to improve access to critical resources and care for individuals living with Duchenne that have historically been underserved. I am excited to see how these programs empower individuals and families and help to advance a more equitable future for everyone living with Duchenne.”

About the DREAMS Grant Program

Launched by Entrada in 2023, DREAMS is a competitive annual grant program that funds non-profit organizations' efforts to advance equity, inclusion and accessibility within the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community. The program supports projects focused on better identifying, understanding and reaching individuals with Duchenne who are currently underrepresented or underserved, with the goal of improving equitable access to care and health outcomes. For more information, please visit DREAMS Grant Program on our corporate website.

Patients and Their Care Partners

Patients and their care partners are a critical part of our community, and we are committed to keeping them informed and connected. To receive community updates in real time and read today’s update, please visit Community Updates on our corporate website.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of genetic medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. Through proprietary, versatile and modular approaches, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of genetic medicines for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and inherited retinal diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

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