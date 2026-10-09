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Press Releases

Entheon Announces Continuance into British Columbia

October 9, 2026 | 
1 min read
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI.X) (OTCID: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU) ("Entheon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act into the provincial jurisdiction of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA"). Shareholders approved the continuance at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 29, 2026.

In connection with the continuance, the Company has replaced its articles and bylaws with new notice of articles and articles, respectively, under the BCBCA. The CUSIP / ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares and the stock symbol for the Company's common shares remain unchanged.

ABOUT ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company interested in treating addiction and substance use disorders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Timothy Ko, CEO and Director

For more information, please contact the Company at:
Entheon Biomedical Corp.
Timothy Ko, CEO
1 (604) 562-3932
timothy@entheonbiomedical.com
https://entheonbiomedical.com


To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318177
Canada
TMX Newsfile
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