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Entheon Announces Change of Directors

June 9, 2026 | 
1 min read
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI.X) (OTCID: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU) ("Entheon" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Adam Emes to the Company's Board of Directors, effective April 3, 2025.

Mr. Emes is a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in capital markets, corporate development and investor relations. He is the Co-Founder of Black Swan Solutions Inc., where he has worked with over 80 clients across various industries to drive growth, enhance market visibility, and lead impactful investor marketing campaigns. Mr. Emes' expertise in digital strategy and capital raising has supported numerous successful financings and corporate initiatives across North America and Europe.

"I'm excited to join Entheon Biomedical Corp. at a pivotal time in its development," commented Mr. Emes. "The company is built on a strong foundation with a clear path for growth. I'm excited to bring my experience to the table to help drive new opportunities, support execution on the ground, and deliver real value for shareholders."

Christopher Gondi has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gondi for his services and wishes him all the best in future endeavours.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company interested in treating addiction and substance use disorders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Timothy Ko, CEO and Director

For more information, please contact the Company at:
Entheon Biomedical Corp.
Timothy Ko, CEO
1 (604) 562-3932
timothy@entheonbiomedical.com
https://entheonbiomedical.com


To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300815


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