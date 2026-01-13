Enterra Medical Introduces the new, FDA approved Enterra ReliaStim® as the Next Step Toward the Future of GES Therapy

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterra Medical, Inc., today introduced Enterra ReliaStim®, a new stimulation lead designed to make Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) lead placement more precise, consistent, and efficient. Enterra ReliaStim, designed and manufactured by Enterra Medical, reflects Enterra Medical’s continued investment in shaping the future of GES and is an important advance in the company’s vision to evolve from a single treatment company into a platform of innovative solutions for patients living with chronic nausea and vomiting.

Elevating implant performance

Expanded suture holes (2.5x) to facilitate efficient, secure suturing at the serosal interface

Opaque fixation disc to enhance visibility and orientation during placement

Precision insertion needle to enable smooth, consistent electrode placement

Silver core conductor engineered to reduce electrical impedance

“Enterra ReliaStim is an important step in our journey to enhance and invigorate the field of gastric electrical stimulation,” said Peter Sommerness, CEO of Enterra Medical. “From substantial R&D investment, landmark clinical trials like NAVIGATE, and a range of educational offerings for clinicians, Enterra Medical is advancing the technology of GES and improving access to care for the many thousands of patients that could benefit. FDA approval of Enterra ReliaStim is a critical milestone for the company and a tangible sign of our commitment and investment in this space."

About Enterra Therapy

Enterra® Therapy was approved by FDA in 2000 under a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE). A unique therapy called Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Enterra Therapy delivers mild electrical pulses to the nerves and smooth muscles of the stomach for treatment of chronic, resistant to medication nausea and vomiting associated with gastroparesis caused by diabetes or an unknown origin in patients aged 18 to 70 years. To learn more about Enterra Therapy visit the company’s website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Enterra Medical

Enterra Medical was founded in 2022 to help people living with chronic nausea and vomiting find the relief to take back their seat at the table. Learn more and view important safety information at www.enterramedical.com.

