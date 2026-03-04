Ensysce Biosciences Initiates Live “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) Session Highlighting Growth and Future Plans

~ Underscores Strategic Execution Plans, Regulatory Risk Mitigation Efforts, Pipeline Prioritization, and the Commercial Potential of PF614 ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation pain and central nervous system therapeutics designed to minimize risk of abuse and overdose, today announced the successful initiation of its live "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) series on March 4, 2024.The event reinforced the Company's commitment to transparency, accessibility, and open dialogue with its community. A replay of the AMA series is available on the Company's website here.

The AMA provided Ensysce shareholders and followers with the opportunity to engage directly with Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce, covering topics such as Phase 3 execution and timeline visibility, capital discipline and shareholder alignment, as well as strategic priorities and long-term value creation. The event generated numerous distinct questions, arranged under 3 topics reflecting strong engagement and interest from the community.

"Our recent AMA session provided an important opportunity to engage directly with stakeholders and reinforce the strategic clarity behind our PF614 program," said Dr. Kirkpatrick. "We believe there is significant commercial potential for PF614 and that we are positioning the program to address unmet needs in the marketplace. We remain focused on disciplined execution and transparent communication as we advance these programs toward meaningful milestones."

Key highlights from the AMA included:

PF614-301 timeline sequencing

Efforts to reduce clinical and regulatory uncertainty

PF614, PF614-MPAR & ADHD pipeline prioritization

Potential PF614 commercial opportunities

For those who were unable to have their questions answered, please reach out for future opportunities to investor relations at ENSC@mzgroup.us.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

