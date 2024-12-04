SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Enpro to Present at the Sidoti December Small Cap Conference

December 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will participate in the Sidoti December Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website, http://www.enpro.com.


About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
James Gentile
Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee
Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527

Email: investor.relations@enpro.com

Enpro Inc.
5605 Carnegie Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
www.enpro.com

North Carolina Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac