Enpro to Present at the Sidoti December Small Cap Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will participate in the Sidoti December Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website, http://www.enpro.com.
About Enpro
Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.
