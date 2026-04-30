Enpro to Present at Oppenheimer 21st Annual Industrial Growth Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will participate in the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website, https://www.enpro.com.

About Enpro Inc.

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and biopharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.

Investor Contacts:

James Gentile

Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee

Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527

Email: investor.relations@enpro.com

Enpro Inc.

Charlotte, NC 28209

5605 Carnegie Boulevard

www.enpro.com