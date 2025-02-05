SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Enpro Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 19, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.


The conference call will be webcast live at http://www.enpro.com, and by telephone at 1-877-407-0832, using the access code 13740581, approximately 10 minutes before the call. Fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
James Gentile
Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee
Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527

Email: investor.relations@enpro.com

Enpro Inc.
5605 Carnegie Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
www.enpro.com

North Carolina Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany
Earnings
GSK Looks to Deal in Cancer, Respiratory, Inflammation in 2025
February 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Pipeline Problems Mar Amgen’s Q4 Beat
February 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
RFK Jr. Advances, Q4 Earnings Roll Out and a Non-Opioid Pain Drug Hits the Market
February 5, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Brussels, Belgium. 21st December 2020. Exterior view of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company's offices.
Earnings
Pfizer Eyes Deals up to $15B, With ‘Fruitful’ China Discussions Ongoing
February 4, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong