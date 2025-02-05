Enpro Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 19, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call will be webcast live at http://www.enpro.com, and by telephone at 1-877-407-0832, using the access code 13740581, approximately 10 minutes before the call. Fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.

