SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Enovis to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

Dallas, TX, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that its management team will meet with investors at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with a presentation scheduled for Monday, January 12th, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. PST (7:30 p.m. EST). A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a copy of the accompanying presentation slides and a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website (www.enovis.com) at Events and Presentations.      

About Enovis

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at www.enovis.com

Availability of Information on the Enovis Website

Investors and others should note that Enovis routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Enovis Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Enovis Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in Enovis to review the information that it shares on ir.enovis.com.

Contact:

Kyle Rose
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
investorrelations@enovis.com


Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of businesspeople with forward progress stopped because of chasm between them and arrow pointing forward
Layoffs
Biopharmas Axed 47% More Employees Year Over Year
January 8, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie