ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS as 1st-line treatment of patients with HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer in DESTINY-Lung04 Phase III trial

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s ENHERTU is the first and only HER2-directed medicine to improve progression-free survival over global standard of care in a Phase III trial in this setting

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Positive high-level results from the DESTINY-Lung04 Phase III trial showed ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus global standard of care (platinum-pemetrexed doublet chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab) as 1st-line treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic HER2-mutant non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial will continue as planned to evaluate secondary endpoints including overall survival.

The global standard of care for patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC in the 1st-line metastatic setting is a combination of immunotherapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.1-3 However, many patients do not respond to 1st-line treatment and experience disease progression, underscoring the need for additional treatment options.3-7 Approximately 2-4% of patients with NSCLC have tumors with a HER2 mutation.8-10

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “Our oncology pipeline continues to advance with DESTINY-Lung04 becoming the first Phase III trial to demonstrate a progression-free survival benefit versus the global standard of care in this 1st-line setting, supporting the potential for ENHERTU to move earlier in the treatment of HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. This aggressive lung cancer often affects younger patients and has historically had limited 1st-line targeted treatment options, making these positive results an important step forward in bringing additional effective therapies to patients at metastatic diagnosis when there is the greatest opportunity to improve outcomes.”

John Tsai, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo, said: “ENHERTU is already established as the first and only antibody drug conjugate for the 2nd-line treatment of HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The positive results seen in DESTINY-Lung04 show that treatment with ENHERTU in the 1st-line setting delays disease progression compared to the global standard of care, highlighting its potential to improve outcomes for patients earlier in the treatment of metastatic disease.”

The safety profile of ENHERTU observed in DESTINY-Lung04 was generally consistent with its known profile, with no new safety concerns identified.

The DESTINY-Lung04 data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting and shared with global regulatory authorities.

ENHERTU is currently approved to treat patients with previously treated metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, and to treat patients with HER2-positive solid tumors, including HER2-overexpressing metastatic NSCLC, who have received prior treatment and who have no satisfactory treatment options.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

Enhertu U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for:

HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer

- As neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) Stage II or III breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test followed by a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab (THP)

- As adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant trastuzumab (with or without pertuzumab) and taxane-based treatment

HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

- In combination with pertuzumab as first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either in the metastatic setting, or, in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy

HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy

HER2-Mutant Unresectable or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen

HER2-Positive (IHC 3+) Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including severe, life-threatening, and fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks. In the adjuvant HER2+ breast cancer setting, if drug-induced ILD is suspected, rule out radiotherapy-related pneumonitis. If only radiotherapy-related pneumonitis is suspected, consider interruption of ENHERTU for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue ENHERTU for Grade ≥3.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 8.0 months (range: 0.6 to 33.8). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.5% of patients treated with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab.

ENHERTU followed by THP

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, ILD occurred in 4.4% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.7 months (range: 1.1 to 6.0). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 1 patient (0.3%) treated with ENHERTU followed by THP.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).

Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1% of patients.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), decreased neutrophil count occurred in 79% of patients. Median time to first onset was 22 days (range: 5 to 994). Twenty-nine percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Febrile neutropenia was reported in 2.6% of patients.

ENHERTU followed by THP

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 58% of patients. Seventeen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 42 days (range: 11 to 165). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 0.9% of patients.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular dysfunction (LVD) has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. Assess left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVD through treatment interruption. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is <10%, continue treatment with ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF has not recovered to within 10% from baseline, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. If LVEF recovers to within 10% from baseline, resume treatment with ENHERTU at the same dose. When LVEF is <40% or absolute decrease from baseline is >20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, LVD was reported in 4.6% of patients, of which 0.6% were Grade 3 or 4.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), LVEF decrease was reported in 11% of patients, of which 2.1% were Grade 3 or 4.

ENHERTU followed by THP

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, LVD was reported in 1.3% of patients, of which 0.3% were Grade 3.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.

Additional Dose Modifications

Thrombocytopenia

For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets <50 to 25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (platelets <25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level.

Adverse Reactions

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks in 2233 patients in Study DS8201-A-J101 (NCT02564900), DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-Breast02, DESTINY-Breast03, DESTINY-Breast04, DESTINY-Breast06, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-Lung02, DESTINY-CRC02, and DESTINY-PanTumor02. Among these patients, 67% were exposed for >6 months and 39% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (73%), nausea (72%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (65%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (55%), decreased platelet count (48%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (46%), increased alanine aminotransferase (43%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), vomiting (38%), alopecia (37%), constipation (32%), decreased blood potassium (32%), decreased appetite (31%), diarrhea (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab intravenously every 3 weeks in 431 patients in DESTINY-Breast07 (n=50), and DESTINY-Breast09 (n=381). Among these patients, 86% were exposed for >6 months and 73% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (86%), decreased hemoglobin (80%), decreased neutrophil count (79%), nausea (74%), increased alanine aminotransferase (65%), diarrhea (64%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (63%), decreased lymphocyte count (61%), decreased platelet count (55%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (54%), decreased blood potassium (54%), fatigue (53%), alopecia (48%), vomiting (46%), upper respiratory tract infection (32%), constipation (31%), decreased appetite (31%), decreased weight (28%), musculoskeletal pain (23%), increased blood bilirubin (23%), and abdominal pain (22%).

HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast11

The safety of ENHERTU followed by THP was evaluated in 320 patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) early breast cancer who received at least 1 dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11. ENHERTU was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks for 4 cycles followed by THP for 4 cycles. The median duration of treatment was 5.6 months (range: 0.7 to 9.1) for patients who received ENHERTU followed by THP.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients receiving ENHERTU followed by THP, including COVID-19 (0.9%) and ILD/pneumonitis (0.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.6% of patients, including ILD/pneumonitis and death not otherwise specified (1 patient each).

In patients treated with ENHERTU followed by THP, the permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 1.3%, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 0.6%. Dose interruptions of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were decreased neutrophil count and COVID-19. Dose reductions of ENHERTU occurred in 2.5% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions in patients treated with ENHERTU followed by THP, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased hemoglobin (83%), increased alanine aminotransferase (79%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (74%), decreased white blood cell count (67%), nausea (65%), peripheral neuropathy (59%), diarrhea (59%), decreased neutrophil count (58%), alopecia (48%), fatigue (41%), decreased lymphocyte count (40%), rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (30%), decreased blood potassium (29%), constipation (29%), vomiting (29%), stomatitis (23%), and decreased appetite (20%).

DESTINY-Breast05

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 806 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer with residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant HER2-targeted therapy who then received at least one dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg. ENHERTU was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks for 14 cycles. The median duration of treatment was 10 months (range: 0.7 to 16) for patients who received ENHERTU.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 17% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, radiation pneumonitis, pneumonia, and platelet count decreased. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.4% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis (2 patients) and respiratory tract infection (1 patient).

Permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU due to an adverse reaction occurred in 18% of patients. The adverse reaction which resulted in permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU >2% included ILD/pneumonitis. Dose interruptions of ENHERTU due to an adverse reaction occurred in 50% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruptions in >2% included radiation pneumonitis, neutrophil count decreased, COVID-19, white blood cell count decreased, ILD/pneumonitis, platelet count decreased, upper respiratory tract infection, fatigue, cough, and pyrexia. Dose reductions of ENHERTU due to an adverse reaction occurred in 26% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reductions in >2% of patients included nausea, fatigue, platelet count decreased, ILD/pneumonitis, and neutrophil count decreased.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in patients receiving ENHERTU were decreased white blood cell count (80%), decreased lymphocyte count (72%), decreased neutrophil count (72%), nausea (71%), decreased hemoglobin (61%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (60%), fatigue (54%), increased alanine aminotransferase (53%), decreased platelet count (46%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), constipation (32%), vomiting (31%), decreased blood potassium (27%), diarrhea (23%), musculoskeletal pain (23%), and decreased appetite (20%).

ILD was reported in 17% of patients receiving ENHERTU, which included COVID-19 pneumonia, interstitial lung disease, lung opacity, organizing pneumonia, pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, pneumonia, and pneumonitis which was adjudicated as ILD (irrespective of causality). Adjudicated drug-related ILD for ENHERTU was 10% for all Grades and 0.9% for Grades 3 or 4.

HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast09

The safety of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab was evaluated in DESTINY-Breast09, a randomized, three-arm, multicenter study including 763 patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) unresectable or metastatic breast cancer. Three hundred eighty-one patients received ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab and 382 patients received THP (taxane [docetaxel or paclitaxel], trastuzumab, and pertuzumab). Among patients who received ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab, the median duration of treatment was 22 months (range: 0.3 months to 44.5 months).

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 27% of patients receiving ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients were diarrhea, pneumonia, febrile neutropenia, hypokalemia, vomiting, ILD, pulmonary embolism, and sepsis. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 3.4% of patients including pneumonia (n=3), ILD (n=2), sepsis (n=2), pulmonary embolism, septic shock, acute kidney injury, dyspnea, febrile neutropenia, and intestinal ischemia (1 patient each).

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