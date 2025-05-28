Enginzyme Appoints Aymeric de Gantès as New CEO

Company taps deep technology-to-market experience as it accelerates growth phase

Founder Karim Engelmark Cassimjee named chief of innovation

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enginzyme AB, a deep-tech company delivering optimized biomanufacturing solutions through cell-free enzyme engineering technology, announced Tuesday that it had appointed Aymeric de Gantès as CEO. Founder Karim Engelmark Cassimjee will develop a new position as Chief Innovation Officer.

De Gantès comes to enginzyme from Ingredion, a leading multinational food-ingredients company, where he was Global Program Director for Taste Modulation.

“Aymeric is the perfect fit as we position ourselves to accelerate revenue growth,” Cassimjee said. “He proved that he understands precision technology like enginzyme’s from the food-ingredients perspective by building an internal start-up to significant size. We want to apply that knowledge to our business.”

“Enginzyme’s team has demonstrated that its technology can deliver what it promises, and without a ‘green premium’ or resource-heavy up-front investment,” De Gantès said. “Enzyme-based chemistry is reaching a tipping point in multiple markets. It is the right time to scale-up our technology and provide attractive market solutions.”

Enginzyme has developed clean, streamlined processes with major players in the food oil industry, as well as in fragrances and flavors, personal care and pharmaceuticals.

Chatarina Schneider, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: “In hiring Aymeric de Gantès, the board aims to convert the strength of enginzyme’s science into significant revenue. We are confident he is the right person to take enginzyme into this new stage of development.”

About enginzyme

Enginzyme is enabling the shift to biomanufacturing by unlocking the power of enzymes for more cost-efficient and sustainable production of everyday products. Our patented enzyme immobilization technology enables biomanufacturing without living organisms. It can be deployed using the same tools and techniques used in traditional chemical manufacturing, with lower costs and a much smaller environmental footprint.

Based in Stockholm, enginzyme is a multidisciplinary team of experts in biocatalysis, organic chemistry, enzyme and process engineering, as well as AI and machine learning. This elite team partners with global manufacturers in industries including food, pharma, and personal care to develop complete processes from techno-economic analysis all the way to industrial manufacture, incorporating a high degree of automation for safe, rapid, and reliable development.

