Press Releases

ENDRA Life Sciences Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

November 22, 2024 | 
3 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), an innovator of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”).

On November 21, 2024, the Company received notification from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department confirming its compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), thereby meeting Nasdaq’s maintenance requirements for listing.

“Now that we have regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, we can focus all our efforts on making progress on our new transformational business strategies, which we reviewed during our August 22nd conference call,” said Alex Tokman, acting Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to assess tissue fat content and monitor tissue ablation during minimally invasive procedures, at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor steatotic liver disease (SLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: expectations with respect to FDA requirements regarding its clinical trials and de novo submission for its TAEUS liver device; estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of its development efforts, including the timing of submission for and receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches and sales; statements relating to future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA’s business strategy; and statements regarding ENDRA’s ability to find and maintain development partners. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain FDA and other regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; ENDRA’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; ENDRA’s dependence on its senior management team; market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

