ENDRA Life Sciences Recaps Major Milestones and New Strategic Initiatives, Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Business Update

Completed private placement of up to $14.4 million. On October 23, 2025, the Company closed a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing led by institutional investors. The PIPE generated gross proceeds of approximately $4.9 million before placement agent fees and expenses, with the potential for up to an additional $9.5 million in future proceeds through warrant exercises.

Completed single site clinical feasibility study of TAEUS® Liver. ENDRA confirms that it will soon release key results from its recently completed clinical feasibility study evaluating the performance of the 2025 redesigned TAEUS® device. The study assessed TAEUS®'s ability to measure liver fat content, a key biomarker for diagnosing and monitoring MASLD and MASH versus the industry's gold standard, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI-PDFF) test.

“We’re at a transformative inflection point,” said Alexander Tokman, ENDRA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have advanced on two critical fronts: financial sustainability for ENDRA and clinical validation for TAEUS®. The recent successful private placement along with our new treasury strategy have created a non-dilutive value engine that enhances our financial strength. By reducing costs and fortifying the balance sheet, we are laying the groundwork for efficient commercialization of our life-saving TAEUS® technology.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company’s cash burn from operations decreased 30% to $1.2 million compared with $1.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, reflecting cost-optimization initiatives including streamlined staffing, reduced overhead and a leaner operating model.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $1.4 million compared with $1.5 million a year ago, reflecting the impact of cost-optimization measures partially offset by capital raising expenses.

As of September 30, 2025, ENDRA had $0.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. Subsequent to the quarter end, ENDRA raised $4.9 million in gross proceeds through a private placement.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (“TAEUS®”), a ground-breaking technology being developed to assess tissue fat content and monitor tissue ablation during minimally invasive procedures, at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor steatotic liver disease and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, chronic liver conditions that affect over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Our press releases and financial and other material information are routinely posted to and accessible on the Investors section of our website, www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements—based on certain assumptions and describing our future plans, strategies, and expectations—can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are express differently. Each forward-looking statement contained in this release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement.

Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others: the results of the proposed offering; expectations regarding our treasury strategy and our ability to execute it successfully; our limited commercial experience, limited cash resources, and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund operations in the future; risks related to shifts in regulatory, accounting, or tax treatment affecting our treasury activities; the potential impact of any changes in financial reporting requirements; the risk that our stock price may be affected by the performance or valuation of assets held in our treasury; a determination that we are an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940; our ability to achieve profitability; delays or changes in regulatory requirements, policies, or guidelines; potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications or other submissions to, or receiving approvals from, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory agencies; our ability to obtain and maintain required CE mark certifications and secured required FDA and other governmental approvals for our Thermo Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (“TAEUS®”) applications; our ability to develop commercially viable products based on our TAEUS® technology; market acceptance of our technology; the effect of macroeconomic conditions on our business; results of human studies, which may be negative or inconclusive; our ability to secure and maintain development partners; reliance on third parties, collaborations, strategic alliances, and licensing arrangements; the competitive landscape in the healthcare industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in healthcare industry practices or reimbursement policies; our ability to comply with regulations from federal, state, local, and foreign governmental agencies; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; our dependence on key members of management; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update such statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 794,036 $ 3,229,480 Prepaid expenses 254,673 204,185 Total Current Assets 1,048,709 3,433,665 Non-Current Assets Fixed assets, net 52,633 69,281 Right of use assets 491,363 578,013 Prepaid expenses, long term 365,417 365,417 Other assets 5,986 5,986 Total Assets $ 1,964,108 $ 4,452,362 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 671,516 $ 508,293 Lease liabilities, current portion 128,791 96,937 Total Current Liabilities 800,307 605,230 Long Term Debt Lease liabilities 396,537 487,482 Warrant Liability 595,884 799,284 Total Long Term Debt 992,421 1,286,766 Total Liabilities 1,792,728 1,891,996 Stockholders’ Equity Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 17.488 and 17.488 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Series C Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 786,902 and 536,908 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 77 53 Additional paid in capital 107,467,603 105,998,412 Stock payable - - Accumulated deficit (107,296,300 ) (103,438,099 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 171,380 2,560,366 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,964,108 $ 4,452,362

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Expenses Research and development $ 432,113 $ 794,444 $ 1,341,859 $ 2,552,336 Sales and marketing 45,285 83,157 183,110 484,769 General and administrative 893,305 631,413 2,616,106 3,483,303 Total operating expenses 1,370,703 1,509,014 4,141,075 6,520,408 Operating loss (1,370,703 ) (1,509,014 ) (4,141,075 ) (6,520,408 ) Other Income (Expenses) Other income (expense) 42,018 65,528 79,474 72,069 Warrant expense - (7,323,685 ) - (7,323,685 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liability (267,274 ) 3,341,829 203,400 3,341,829 Gain or Loss on settlement of warrant exercise - 3,071,252 - 3,071,252 Total other income (expenses) (225,256 ) (845,076 ) 282,874 (838,535 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (1,595,959 ) (2,354,090 ) (3,858,201 ) (7,358,943 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (1,595,959 ) $ (2,354,090 ) $ (3,858,201 ) $ (7,358,943 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (2.10 ) $ (9.54 ) $ (5.68 ) $ (82.14 ) Weighted average common shares – basic and diluted 761,218 246,816 679,210 89,592

