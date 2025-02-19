Endovascular Engineering Raises $42 Million in Series B Financing to Advance the Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endovascular Engineering, Inc. (“E2") has secured $42 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing to advance its next generation clot removal technology platform for venous thromboembolism (VTE). The round was co-led by 415 Capital and S3 Ventures, with participation of Panakès Partners, M&L Healthcare, and strong support from founding investor Santé Ventures. Two global strategic investors made substantial commitments alongside Cordis, which continues its strategic partnership with E2.

The capital injection accelerates E2’s mission to transform VTE treatment, placing an initial focus on advancing novel solutions for addressing Pulmonary Embolism (PE). As the company approaches completing enrollment in its ENGULF pivotal trial to evaluate the Hēlo™ PE Thrombectomy System, the additional capital strengthens E2’s position to address critical unmet needs in interventional medicine while pursuing a new standard of care for both patients and physicians.

“This financing represents more than capital – it validates our technology platform and positions us to revolutionize PE treatment,” said E2’s CEO Dan Rose. “With strong support from sophisticated healthcare investors like 415 Capital and S3 Ventures, we are well-positioned to establish the Hēlo PE System as the gold standard in mechanical thrombectomy for pulmonary embolism.”

“E2 is developing a best-in-class therapy for PE, the third leading cause of cardiovascular death. Its differentiated technology and vision align closely with our mission to advance novel cardiovascular therapies, and we are proud to support E2 as it advances the Hēlo PE thrombectomy platform towards FDA approval,” said Dr. Ruben Osnabrugge, Partner at 415 Capital.

Brian R. Smith, Managing Director at S3 Ventures, said “We are truly impressed by E2’s next- generation platform technology for VTE and see this as a solution to dramatically scale the mechanical thrombectomy market and improve the lives of patients.”

The company also announced the appointment of Dr. Osnabrugge of 415 Capital and Mr. Brian R. Smith of S3 Ventures to its board of directors.

About Hēlo Thrombectomy System

The Hēlo Thrombectomy System represents a breakthrough in clot removal technology, featuring a patented dual-action mechanism that integrates powerful aspiration with advanced mechanical clot disruption. The system delivers large-bore performance through a small-profile catheter, enabling efficient single-pass procedures. The Hēlo catheter is part of a comprehensive system that incorporates additional innovations to enhance patient care, physician experience, and procedural efficiency.

About Endovascular Engineering, Inc.

Endovascular Engineering, Inc. (“E2"), is at the forefront of transforming venous thromboembolism (VTE) treatment. As a venture-backed medical technology innovator, E2 is dedicated to developing and deploying groundbreaking solutions that advance the standard of care in clot removal. The company’s technology platform represents the convergence of clinical insight and engineering excellence, aimed at addressing the complex challenges in VTE intervention.

The Hēlo PE Thrombectomy System for pulmonary embolism is for Investigational Use only and is not approved for commercial use. The Hēlo Thrombectomy System is not available for sale.

For more information, please visit www.endovascularengineering.com or contact info@endovascularengineering.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @EndovascularEngineering.

About 415 Capital

Germany

415 Capital is a leading venture capital firm specializing in medical technology investments across Europe, the U.S., and Israel. Headquartered in Munich,, the firm manages nearly $200 million in assets and focuses on clinical-stage innovations addressing cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, the leading causes of death and disability globally and the top drivers of healthcare costs. Learn more at

About S3 Ventures

Austin

Texas

$500K

$10M

Based infor 19+ years, S3 Ventures is the largest venture capital firm focused on. Backed by a philanthropic family with a multi-billion-dollar foundation, we empower visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Technology, Digital Experiences, and Healthcare Technology. With $900M+ in assets under management, we lead Seed, Series A, and Series B investments ranging fromtowith the capacity to invest $20M+ over the life of a company. Learn more at

About Panakès Partners

Panakès Partners is a Venture Capital firm, based in Milan, which invests in the most ambitious

companies and teams, developing revolutionary technologies and products, in the field of life sciences, aiming to improve the lives of people around the world. Panakès, founded in 2015 by Fabrizio Landi, Alessio Beverina and Diana Saraceni, has 250 million under management. Learn more at www.panakes.it

SOURCE Endovascular Engineering, Inc.