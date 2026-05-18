Endospan Announces Closing of Acquisition by Artivion, Inc., Following FDA PMA Approval of the NEXUS® Aortic Arch System

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aortaEd--Endospan, a pioneer in endovascular solutions for complex aortic pathologies, today announced that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT) has closed the transaction to acquire the company. This strategic milestone follows the April 2026 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) PMA approval of the NEXUS® Aortic Arch System, the first off-the-shelf endovascular solution designed to treat aortic arch disease, including chronic aortic dissections, in patients at high risk for open surgical repair. The purchase price for the acquisition is $175M less offsets for previously provided loans, plus a potential for up to $200M in additional consideration contingent upon U.S. NEXUS commercial performance over the next two years.

For the surgical community, this marks the integration of the NEXUS system into the most comprehensive global portfolio of solutions to treat the aortic arch. By joining Artivion, Endospan’s innovative endovascular technology will be supported by a leading company in cardiac and vascular surgery, facilitating broader access to "best-in-class" solutions for most of the aortic treatment scenarios.

"The FDA approval of the NEXUS system was a pivotal moment for aortic surgeons seeking a technology specifically designed to treat the ascending and aortic arch," said Kevin Mayberry, Chief Executive Officer at Endospan. "With Artivion’s acquisition of Endospan, this differentiated technology is being positioned within a company that understands the aortic space through a differentiated portfolio serving the multidisciplinary approach of open, endo and hybrid solutions."

While Artivion prepares for the full U.S. commercial launch, the acquisition solidifies a market leading position in international markets where Endospan’s technology is already established. Artivion has acted as the exclusive distributor of the NEXUS System in EMEA since 2019. The Endospan expanded portfolio in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America offers a unique breadth of solutions, ranging from off-the-shelf endovascular systems to custom-made multibranch configurations of NEXUS DUO and NEXUS TRE.

“Our acquisition of Endospan and its NEXUS system completes our market-leading, three-pronged aortic arch portfolio. This technology, alongside AMDS and ARCEVO LSA, positions us at the forefront of this segment as the only company globally with a complete portfolio of aortic arch solutions," said Pat Mackin, Artivion Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Further, NEXUS is a platform technology, not just a single product. With this acquisition, we are also adding a robust pipeline of next-generation arch technologies currently in development that we expect will further expand and strengthen our leadership position in the aortic arch market over time.”

About Endospan

Privately held Endospan, headquartered in Herzliya (Tel Aviv), Israel, is a pioneer in the endovascular repair of aortic arch disease including aneurysms and dissections. Endospan’s NEXUS® Aortic Arch Stent-Graft System was the ﬁrst endovascular off-the-shelf system with CE Mark to treat an underserved group of patients diagnosed with a dilative lesion in, or near, the aortic arch and ascending expanding minimally invasive endovascular repair in this anatomical region. For additional information about Endospan, visit its website at www.endospan.com.

About Artivion, Inc. Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Kevin Mayberry, CEO

kevin@endospan.com