Endeavor BioMedicines Appoints Bill Bradford, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor BioMedicines, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Williamson “Bill” Bradford, M.D., Ph.D., to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Bradford brings over two decades of industry experience to the board, including executive leadership and clinical development expertise in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).









“As we advance the clinical program for ENV-101, our lead investigational candidate in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Dr. Bradford’s extensive knowledge and background in fibrotic lung disease – from the clinic to regulatory approval – will be an invaluable resource to our team,” said John Hood, Ph.D., Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, Endeavor. “He is widely recognized for his executive and scientific leadership and we are honored to welcome him to our Board of Directors.”

Dr. Bradford has more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry in executive leadership, product development, medical affairs, and board director roles. He is the Principal at Teton Bioscience and has provided drug development and strategic advisory services since 2015. He co-founded Indalo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage fibrosis company, served as a Board Director, and was Chief Medical Officer until 2020. Dr. Bradford also served as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development at InterMune, Inc. (acquired by Roche), where he led the successful development of Esbriet® (pirfenidone), an FDA-approved medication for the treatment of IPF and advanced a portfolio of therapeutics in the clinic across a range of therapeutic areas. Earlier in his career, Dr. Bradford held product development positions at Genentech (member of the Roche Group) and IntraBiotics Pharmaceuticals and was an infectious disease specialist and researcher at the University of California, San Francisco.

“There is significant need to transform the current standard of care and improve quality of life for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and I believe Endeavor BioMedicines’ ENV-101 has the potential to change the trajectory of this life-threatening disease,” said Dr. Bradford. “I look forward to helping the Endeavor team accelerate the development of ENV-101 to bring this exciting new treatment option to patients suffering from fibrotic lung disease.”

About Endeavor BioMedicines

Endeavor BioMedicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases. Endeavor’s lead candidate, ENV-101 (taladegib), is an inhibitor of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in clinical development for fibrotic lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company’s second candidate, ENV-501, is a HER3 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of HER3-positive solid tumors. More information is available at www.endeavorbiomedicines.com and on LinkedIn or X.

