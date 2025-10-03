Encora Therapeutics Names Nadim Yared as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encora Therapeutics, a clinical-stage medtech company developing a neuromodulation therapy for movement disorders, today announced the appointment of Nadim Yared as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Co-Founder and prior CEO Daniel Carballo will remain with the company and assume the role of VP of Strategy. Under Nadim’s leadership, Encora will focus on advancing late-stage clinical programs, strengthening regulatory and reimbursement pathways, and expanding strategic partnerships to accelerate patient access.

Quotes

Daniel Carballo, Co-Founder and incoming VP of Strategy “Founding Encora was driven by a commitment to restore independence for movement disorder patients. I am proud of what Encora has achieved to date and grateful for the dedication of our team, investigators, and patients. Nadim brings a systems-driven approach to scaling medtech companies and a track record of aligning product development with evidence-generation and commercialization plans. I’m excited to remain deeply involved as VP of Strategy, partnering with Nadim to accelerate our therapy to patients.”

Nadim Yared, Chairman and CEO “I am honored to join Encora at this pivotal moment. The team has developed a compelling, patient-centered platform with the potential to meaningfully improve daily function for people with movement disorders. I’m committed to advancing rigorous clinical evidence, building scalable commercial pathways, and partnering with clinicians and patients to deliver measurable impact.”

About Nadim Yared

Nadim Yared is a seasoned medtech executive with more than two decades of leadership across medical device and health technology companies. He most recently served as President and CEO of CVRx, where he led clinical, commercial, and fundraising efforts and successfully took CVRx public on Nasdaq in mid‑2021. Prior roles included senior leadership positions at Medtronic and GE Healthcare. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of NAMSA and is a past chairman of AdvaMed and MDIC.

About Encora Therapeutics

Encora Therapeutics is a leading innovator in neuromodulation technology, dedicated to developing non-invasive solutions to improve the lives of individuals with movement disorders, such as Essential Tremor.

