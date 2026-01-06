SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Encoded Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2026

January 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JPM2026--Encoded Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for severe neurological disorders, today announced that Kartik Ramamoorthi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, California.



About Encoded Therapeutics

Encoded Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company developing one-time therapies for severe neurological disorders. Our vector engineering platform enables highly selective, potent, and durable gene modulation. The lead program, ETX101, is designed to address the underlying cause of Dravet syndrome by durably upregulating SCN1A and is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials. Building on this foundation, we are advancing programs to modulate validated genetic targets in chronic pain, Angelman syndrome, and Alzheimer’s disease/tauopathies. With integrated discovery, development, and manufacturing capabilities, we are positioned to efficiently move programs from concept through the clinic. We are driven by a mission to meaningfully improve the lives of patients and families affected by devastating neurological conditions. For more information, please visit www.encoded.com.


Contacts

Investors/Business Development
Jennifer Gorzelany
communications@encoded.com

Media
Lori Rosen
lori@redhousecomms.com

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves