Encoded Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JPM2026--Encoded Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for severe neurological disorders, today announced that Kartik Ramamoorthi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, California.

About Encoded Therapeutics

Encoded Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company developing one-time therapies for severe neurological disorders. Our vector engineering platform enables highly selective, potent, and durable gene modulation. The lead program, ETX101, is designed to address the underlying cause of Dravet syndrome by durably upregulating SCN1A and is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials. Building on this foundation, we are advancing programs to modulate validated genetic targets in chronic pain, Angelman syndrome, and Alzheimer’s disease/tauopathies. With integrated discovery, development, and manufacturing capabilities, we are positioned to efficiently move programs from concept through the clinic. We are driven by a mission to meaningfully improve the lives of patients and families affected by devastating neurological conditions. For more information, please visit www.encoded.com.

Investors/Business Development

Jennifer Gorzelany

communications@encoded.com

Media

Lori Rosen

lori@redhousecomms.com