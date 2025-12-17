Encoded Therapeutics Strengthens Clinical Leadership Team with Appointment of Professor Joseph Sullivan, M.D., as Vice President of Clinical Development

– Globally recognized pediatric epileptologist and clinical researcher brings deep expertise in Dravet syndrome and genetic medicine –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Dravetsyndrome--Encoded Therapeutics Inc. (“Encoded”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for severe neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Sullivan M.D., as Vice President of Clinical Development. In this role, Dr. Sullivan will be responsible for leading all clinical development activities at Encoded and will report directly to the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Sal Rico, M.D., Ph.D.

“Joe’s unparalleled expertise in Dravet syndrome and his track record of driving some of the most important recent advancements in epilepsy treatment make him an invaluable addition to our clinical team. Having collaborated closely with him for several years, I have witnessed first-hand his academic rigor, clinical excellence, and deep empathy for the patient community,” said Dr. Rico. “His decision to join Encoded is a powerful endorsement of our science and clinical progress, and together, we are poised to accelerate the development of ETX101 for the patients and families impacted by this disorder.”

Dr. Sullivan joins Encoded after two decades at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), where he directed the Pediatric Epilepsy Center of Excellence and served as Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics. Under his leadership, UCSF became an internationally recognized center for rare pediatric epilepsies and a sought‑after site for clinical trials. He has held leadership roles with the Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California and the Dravet Syndrome Foundation and is board‑certified in child neurology and epilepsy.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter in my career at Encoded and to support its mission of developing one-time gene therapies that have the potential to transform the lives of people living with devastating neurological diseases such as Dravet syndrome,” said Dr. Sullivan. “Throughout my career, I have been driven by the opportunity to deliver breakthrough treatments, and the science at Encoded represents a remarkable step forward. I look forward to partnering with this talented team to advance our programs into later-stage development and bring these therapies closer to the patients who urgently need them.”

About Encoded Therapeutics

Encoded Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company developing one-time therapies for severe neurological disorders. Our vector engineering platform enables highly selective, potent, and durable gene modulation. The lead program, ETX101, is designed to address the underlying cause of Dravet syndrome by durably upregulating SCN1A and is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials. Building on this foundation, we are advancing programs to modulate validated genetic targets in chronic pain, Angelman syndrome, and Alzheimer’s disease/tauopathies. With integrated discovery, development, and manufacturing capabilities, we are positioned to efficiently move programs from concept through the clinic. We are driven by a mission to meaningfully improve the lives of patients and families affected by devastating neurological disorders. For more information, please visit www.encoded.com.

