SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Encision Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

July 11, 2025 | 
6 min read

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company that owns the patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $1.52 million for a quarterly net loss of $47 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.53 million for a quarterly net loss of $337 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 56% in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and 45% in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter. Gross margin increased in the current year's fourth quarter compared to last year's fourth quarter due principally to lower material costs.

The Company posted annual product net revenue of $6.22 million and service net revenue of $0.34 million, or total net revenue of $6.56 million for a net loss of $0.22 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $6.43 million and service net revenue of $0.15 million, or total net revenue of $6.59 million for a net loss of $0.69 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year. Gross margin on product revenue was 53.8% in fiscal 2025, compared to 47.6% in fiscal 2024.

"We made progress in improving our gross margins and managing expenses in fiscal 2025," said Gregory Trudel, President & CEO of Encision. "While top-line revenue was relatively flat, we saw improvements in service revenue and operational efficiency. We remain committed to advancing our technology and bringing innovative surgical safety solutions to market."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com .

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delays in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Brandon Shepard
Encision Inc.
303-444-2600

Encision Inc.
Balance Sheets

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

257,433

$

42,509

Accounts receivable

786,471

891,129

Inventories

1,483,182

1,402,338

Prepaid expenses

85,679

90,298

Total current assets

2,612,765

2,426,274

Equipment:

Furniture, fixtures and equipment, at cost

2,585,446

2,627,726

Accumulated depreciation

(2,340,689

)

(2,373,722

)

Equipment, net

244,757

254,004

Right of use asset, net

568,395

900,787

Patents, net

171,890

164,010

Other assets

72,892

65,641

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,670,699

$

3,810,716

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

346,900

$

346,049

Line of credit

395,964

--

Secured notes

44,128

47,194

Accrued compensation

180,850

184,913

Deferred Revenue

17,401

--

Other accrued liabilities

160,274

119,804

Accrued lease liability

430,398

370,377

Total current liabilities

1,575,915

1,068,337

Long-term liability:

Secured notes

177,470

219,021

Accrued lease liability

266,212

696,610

Total liabilities

2,019,597

1,983,968

Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

--

--

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,879,645 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 11,858,627 at March 31, 2024

24,416,347

24,371,795

Accumulated (deficit)

(22,765,245

)

(22,545,047

)

Total shareholders' equity

1,651,102

1,826,748

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

3,670,699

$

3,810,716

Encision Inc.
Statements of Operations

Years Ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

NET REVENUE:

Product

$

6,217,687

$

6,431,969

Service

337,628

153,913

Total revenue

6,555,315

6,585,882

COST OF REVENUE:

Product

2,873,588

3,370,855

Service

170,441

79,065

Total cost of revenue

3,044,029

3,449,920

GROSS PROFIT

3,511,286

3,135,962

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Sales and marketing

1,689,503

1,634,124

General and administrative

1,400,611

1,520,727

Research and development

593,152

621,894

Total operating expenses

3,683,266

3,776,745

OPERATING (LOSS)

(171,980

)

(640,783

)

OTHER (EXPENSE):

Interest expense, net

(43,723

)

(62,373

)

Other income, (expense) net

(4,495

)

11,373

Interest expense and other income, expense, net

(48,218

)

(51,000

)

(LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(220,198

)

(691,783

)

Provision for income taxes

--

--

NET (LOSS)

$

(220,198

)

$

(691,783

)

Net (loss) per share-basic and diluted

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.06

)

Weighted average shares-basic and diluted

11,879,645

11,770,391

&nbsp;

Encision Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:

Net (loss)

(220,198

)

$

(691,783

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

81,393

85,218

Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options

46,001

53,552

Provision for inventory obsolescence

4,920

12,000

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Right of use asset, net

(37,985

)

68,710

Accounts receivable

104,658

29,592

Inventories

(85,764

)

484,866

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,632

)

6,728

Accounts payable

18,252

93,092

Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities

36,407

2,414

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(54,948

)

144,389

Cash flows (used in) investing activities:

Acquisition of property and equipment

(54,415

)

(12,050

)

Patent costs

(25,610

)

(24,773

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(80,025

)

(36,823

)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:

Borrowings from (paydown of) credit facility, net change

395,964

(177,402

)

Borrowings from (paydown of) secured notes

(44,618

)

(46,788)

Net proceeds (payments) from exercise of stock options

(1,449

)

(29,833

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

349,897

(254,023

)

Net (decrease) in cash

214,924

(146,457

)

Cash, beginning of fiscal year

42,509

188,966

Cash, end of fiscal year

$

257,433

$

42,509

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activity information:

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the year for interest

$

43,723

$

62,373

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Colorado Earnings
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Earnings
Bayer’s Continued Restructuring Claims 2,000 Jobs and Thins Management Layers
May 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Earnings
Novavax Sales Jump 600% YoY as COVID-19 Vaccine Still in Limbo at FDA
May 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Earnings
Takeda Pledges $30B in U.S., Argues Against Trump’s ‘Most Favored Nation’ Proposal
May 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac