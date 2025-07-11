Encision Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company that owns the patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $1.52 million for a quarterly net loss of $47 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.53 million for a quarterly net loss of $337 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 56% in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and 45% in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter. Gross margin increased in the current year's fourth quarter compared to last year's fourth quarter due principally to lower material costs.

The Company posted annual product net revenue of $6.22 million and service net revenue of $0.34 million, or total net revenue of $6.56 million for a net loss of $0.22 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $6.43 million and service net revenue of $0.15 million, or total net revenue of $6.59 million for a net loss of $0.69 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year. Gross margin on product revenue was 53.8% in fiscal 2025, compared to 47.6% in fiscal 2024.

"We made progress in improving our gross margins and managing expenses in fiscal 2025," said Gregory Trudel, President & CEO of Encision. "While top-line revenue was relatively flat, we saw improvements in service revenue and operational efficiency. We remain committed to advancing our technology and bringing innovative surgical safety solutions to market."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com .

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delays in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Brandon Shepard

Encision Inc.

303-444-2600

Encision Inc.

Balance Sheets

March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 257,433 $ 42,509 Accounts receivable 786,471 891,129 Inventories 1,483,182 1,402,338 Prepaid expenses 85,679 90,298 Total current assets 2,612,765 2,426,274 Equipment: Furniture, fixtures and equipment, at cost 2,585,446 2,627,726 Accumulated depreciation (2,340,689 ) (2,373,722 ) Equipment, net 244,757 254,004 Right of use asset, net 568,395 900,787 Patents, net 171,890 164,010 Other assets 72,892 65,641 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,670,699 $ 3,810,716 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 346,900 $ 346,049 Line of credit 395,964 -- Secured notes 44,128 47,194 Accrued compensation 180,850 184,913 Deferred Revenue 17,401 -- Other accrued liabilities 160,274 119,804 Accrued lease liability 430,398 370,377 Total current liabilities 1,575,915 1,068,337 Long-term liability: Secured notes 177,470 219,021 Accrued lease liability 266,212 696,610 Total liabilities 2,019,597 1,983,968 Commitments and contingencies (Note 4) Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding -- -- Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,879,645 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 11,858,627 at March 31, 2024 24,416,347 24,371,795 Accumulated (deficit) (22,765,245 ) (22,545,047 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,651,102 1,826,748 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,670,699 $ 3,810,716

Encision Inc.

Statements of Operations

Years Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 NET REVENUE: Product $ 6,217,687 $ 6,431,969 Service 337,628 153,913 Total revenue 6,555,315 6,585,882 COST OF REVENUE: Product 2,873,588 3,370,855 Service 170,441 79,065 Total cost of revenue 3,044,029 3,449,920 GROSS PROFIT 3,511,286 3,135,962 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 1,689,503 1,634,124 General and administrative 1,400,611 1,520,727 Research and development 593,152 621,894 Total operating expenses 3,683,266 3,776,745 OPERATING (LOSS) (171,980 ) (640,783 ) OTHER (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (43,723 ) (62,373 ) Other income, (expense) net (4,495 ) 11,373 Interest expense and other income, expense, net (48,218 ) (51,000 ) (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (220,198 ) (691,783 ) Provision for income taxes -- -- NET (LOSS) $ (220,198 ) $ (691,783 ) Net (loss) per share-basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares-basic and diluted 11,879,645 11,770,391



Encision Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net (loss) (220,198 ) $ (691,783 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 81,393 85,218 Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options 46,001 53,552 Provision for inventory obsolescence 4,920 12,000 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Right of use asset, net (37,985 ) 68,710 Accounts receivable 104,658 29,592 Inventories (85,764 ) 484,866 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,632 ) 6,728 Accounts payable 18,252 93,092 Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities 36,407 2,414 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (54,948 ) 144,389 Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (54,415 ) (12,050 ) Patent costs (25,610 ) (24,773 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (80,025 ) (36,823 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Borrowings from (paydown of) credit facility, net change 395,964 (177,402 ) Borrowings from (paydown of) secured notes (44,618 ) (46,788) Net proceeds (payments) from exercise of stock options (1,449 ) (29,833 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 349,897 (254,023 ) Net (decrease) in cash 214,924 (146,457 ) Cash, beginning of fiscal year 42,509 188,966 Cash, end of fiscal year $ 257,433 $ 42,509 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activity information: Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 43,723 $ 62,373

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire