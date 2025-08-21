Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September 2025 Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in three investor conferences in September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 : Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 8:35 a.m. ET

: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 8:35 a.m. ET H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference : Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET

: Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 12:15 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology. Enanta’s clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, including KIT and STAT6 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

