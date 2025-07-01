EmpNia Receives FDA Clearance to Market eMotus™

Novel disposable sensor pad and software offers a simple, universal, and cost-effective solution for managing respiratory motion in image-guided radiation therapy

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpNia™, a medical device innovator dedicated to improving precision in cancer treatment, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance to market its breakthrough product, eMotus™, to hospitals and cancer centers throughout the United States.

Managing respiratory motion remains a critical challenge in delivering safe and precise image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT). Existing solutions in the market are often difficult to use, disruptive to clinical workflow, ineffective for many patient presentations, incompatible across various imaging and therapy modalities, and capital intensive to install and maintain.

EmpNia's eMotus system is designed to overcome these barriers with a simple yet powerful solution: a single-use disposable sensor pad and software that sets up in minutes, installs within hours, and provides intuitive, real-time respiratory motion tracking for all patient types. Universally compatible with existing imaging and therapy equipment, eMotus enables clinics to adopt state-of-the-art motion management without costly infrastructure investments.

"Effectively managing respiratory motion across all patient types and delivery systems, whether during imaging or radiation therapy, has long challenged clinicians and added unnecessary time and complexity," said Dr. Cliff Robinson, Chief Medical Officer of EmpNia Inc. "eMotus overcomes these challenges with a simple, reliable, and universally compatible solution that lets care teams stay focused on treating patients, not managing equipment."

"Radiation oncology teams shouldn't have to choose between precision and practicality," said Manojeet Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO of EmpNia Inc. "With FDA clearance of eMotus, we are delivering a motion management system that is easy to use, works for all patient types, integrates seamlessly with any setup, and is cost-effective thanks to our disposable sensor pad model. Our goal is to make precision radiation therapy accessible in every care setting."

Founded in 2020, EmpNia was inspired by Bhattacharya's extensive background in scientific research and medical imaging innovation. After leading technology development in molecular imaging at a healthcare conglomerate, he identified a critical gap in motion management solutions for radiation therapy — and set out to solve it with eMotus.

In pre-market evaluations, eMotus demonstrated significant improvements in workflow efficiency, setup simplicity, and motion tracking accuracy across all clinical presentations. With its straightforward disposable design and universal compatibility, the system reduces the burden on staff and eliminates the need for capital-intensive installations and maintenance contracts.

The eMotus system is intended for use by radiation oncology professionals managing patients undergoing image-guided radiation therapy who require monitoring and management of respiratory motion during treatment.

About EmpNia Inc.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, EmpNia Inc. develops innovative, practical, and universally accessible medical technologies that solve persistent challenges in radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging. EmpNia's flagship product, eMotus, is an FDA-cleared disposable sensor pad that provides simple, effective respiratory motion management for precision radiation therapy in any clinical setting. For more information, please visit www.empnia.com.

