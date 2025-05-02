Emmy-Winning Series Debuts Trailer for “Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers” Offering A Hopeful Look at Breakthrough Cancer Therapies

Official trailer is now live at https://youtu.be/pFaockwrROM

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The official trailer for “Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers” has just dropped, giving audiences a moving first look at the groundbreaking new documentary that follows the emotional and inspiring journey of dogs helping to pioneer cancer treatments that are saving human lives. The movie will stream through the PBS app and on PBS.org starting on Thursday, May 15.

The newest film in the Emmy Award-winning “Shelter Me” series, ‘The Cancer Pioneers’ brings viewers inside cutting-edge clinical trials where dogs with cancer are being treated with breakthrough immunotherapies, which are leading to treatments that are now extending and saving human lives, thanks to a revolutionary field of science called comparative oncology. The official trailer is available now at https://youtu.be/pFaockwrROM.

“This is one of the most powerful and consequential stories I’ve ever told,” said Steven Latham, “Shelter Me” series Creator and Producer. “Dogs are helping unlock the future of cancer treatment for people, and the results are incredibly promising.”

The documentary features leading scientists and veterinarians from world-renowned institutions including the National Institutes of Health, the National Cancer Institute, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Illinois, the University of Wisconsin and Colorado State University. These scientists, researchers and veterinarians are working at the forefront of immunotherapy and cancer research, alongside beloved pets who are not only patients, but pioneers in their own right.

The official trailer captures the emotional stakes of the film: dogs that are beloved family members fighting cancer, dedicated and brave people, brilliant scientists and a future where hope comes on four legs. “Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers” is a powerful reminder of the unbreakable bond between humans and animals and how that relationship may hold the key to curing cancer.

“These therapies represent years of dedicated research and collaboration,” said Paul Romness, CEO of OS Therapies. “Veterinary oncology is now changing the trajectory of treatment for osteosarcoma patients. This film captures the real-world impact of that science.”

“Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers” is the latest installment in the acclaimed “Shelter Me” series, which has aired nationally on PBS and inspired millions with its uplifting, animal-centered storytelling. The Shelter Me series is presented by Petco Love.

Screening opportunities and additional materials are available upon request.

To learn more about the “Shelter Me” series visit https://www.shelterme.tv/.

About “Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers”

“Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers" is about groundbreaking clinical trials for dogs with cancer which is leading to new treatments for people. Featuring leading scientists at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health and universities across the country. This field of science is called comparative oncology and dogs are leading the way for new immunotherapies. Dogs are amazing and are helping save our lives!

“Shelter Me” is an Emmy Award-winning PBS series that is produced by Steven Latham Productions and powered by Petco Love.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies is excited to be partnering with Shelter Me. OS Therapies is a biotechnology company developing treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors in humans and canines. OST-HER2 is an immunotherapy leveraging the immune-stimulatory effects of bacteria to initiate a strong immune response targeting the HER2 protein. In Osteosarcoma, OST-HER2 has completed Phase I & Phase III trials in canines and recently a Phase IIb clinical trial in humans, these were highlighted in “Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers".

In humans, OST-HER2 has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the US Food & Drug Administration and Fast-Track and Orphan Drug designations from the US FDA. The Company reported positive data in its Phase 2b clinical trial of OST-HER2 in recurrent, fully resected, lung metastatic osteosarcoma demonstrating statistically significant benefit in the 12-month event free survival (EFS) primary endpoint of the study. The Company anticipates submitting a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) to the US FDA for OST-HER2 in osteosarcoma in 2025 and, if approved, would become eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher that it could then sell. OST-HER2 has completed a Phase 1 clinical study primarily in breast cancer patients, in addition to showing preclinical efficacy data in various models of breast cancer. In canines, OST-HER2 has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the treatment of osteosarcoma.

In addition, OS Therapies is advancing its next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Drug Conjugates (DC), known as tunable ADC (tADC), which features tunable, tailored antibody-linker-payload candidates. This platform leverages the Company's proprietary silicone Si-Linker and Conditionally Active Payload (CAP) technology, enabling the delivery of multiple payloads per linker. For more information, please visit www.ostherapies.com.

Media Contacts:

Interdependence Public Relations

Haylee Elmore / Grace Connor

(602) 350-1455

ShelterMe@interdependence.com