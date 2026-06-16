Emmecell Announces Closing of Strategic Financing

Funding supports advancement of clinical programs and expansion of Emmecell's magnetic cell delivery platform

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emmecell, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing magnetic cell delivery technologies for ophthalmic diseases, today announced the successful closing of a strategic financing round. This financing included participation from both existing investors and strategic industry participant, Bausch + Lomb.

Proceeds from the financing will support the continued advancement of Emmecell's clinical programs, expansion of operational capabilities, and development of its proprietary magnetic cell delivery platform.

Addressing an Important Clinical Need

Corneal endothelial disease, including Fuchs' dystrophy and endothelial cell loss resulting from trauma or surgery, affects millions of patients worldwide and remains a significant cause of vision impairment.

While corneal transplantation remains the standard of care for advanced disease, growing patient demand, dependence on donor tissue availability, and the inherent risks associated with surgery highlight the need for alternative treatment approaches. Emmecell's technology is designed to offer a minimally invasive solution that may complement existing treatment paradigms while expanding treatment options for patients.

A New Approach to Cell Therapy Delivery for Eye Disease

Emmecell's proprietary magnetic cell delivery platform is designed to precisely guide therapeutic cells to diseased ocular tissues. The technology is intended to improve cell localization, retention, and engraftment, addressing one of the fundamental challenges in cell therapy delivery.

By enabling controlled positioning of therapeutic cells within the eye, Emmecell aims to enhance treatment outcomes and establish a new approach to the delivery of cell-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases.

"This financing marks an important milestone for Emmecell as we continue advancing our magnetic cell delivery platform and clinical programs," said Ramin Valian, Chief Executive Officer of Emmecell. "We are grateful for the support of both new and existing investors as we work to develop innovative treatment options for patients with serious ophthalmic diseases."

"Emmecell's magnetic cell delivery technology represents an innovative approach to treating corneal endothelial disease," said Sam Garg, MD, Vice Chair of Clinical Ophthalmology and Medical Director, Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, and Chair of Emmecell's Medical Advisory Board. "The ability to precisely position therapeutic cells has the potential to advance treatment options for patients while addressing an important unmet need in ophthalmology."

About Emmecell

Emmecell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing magnetic cell delivery technologies to treat corneal disease, geographic atrophy, and other ophthalmic conditions. Its platform enables controlled, targeted positioning of therapeutic cells to support minimally invasive, regenerative alternatives to traditional surgical and pharmacologic therapies. Emmecell is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Media Contact

Georgette Pascale 412.526.1756 georgettepascale8@gmail.com