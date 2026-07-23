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Emergent BioSolutions to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

July 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast and also by visiting the Investors page of Emergent’s website. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

A replay of the call can be accessed from the Investors page of Emergent’s website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:
Richard S. Lindahl
Executive Vice President, CFO
lindahlr@ebsi.com  

Media Contact:
Assal Hellmer
Vice President, Communications
mediarelations@ebsi.com


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