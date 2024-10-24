SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Emergent BioSolutions to Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call on November 6, 2024

October 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 5:00 pm eastern time to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2024, recent business developments, and financial outlook for full year 2024.

Webcast & Conference Call Information
Participants can access the conference call live via webcast. To join via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

  • U.S. / New York: +1-646-968-2525
  • U.S. & Canada (Toll Free): +1-888-596-4144
  • Conference ID: 5259189

A replay of the call can be accessed from the Investors page of Emergent’s website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:
Richard S. Lindahl
Executive Vice President, CFO
lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Assal Hellmer
Vice President, Communications
mediarelations@ebsi.com

Maryland Best Places to Work Earnings
