Emergent BioSolutions Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of the company’s common stock on or before March 31, 2027. This authorization replaces the prior repurchase authorization which permitted Emergent to repurchase up to $50 million of company’s common stock by March 27, 2026. Under the prior authorization, Emergent repurchased $24.8 million shares.

“In 2025, we were able to return value to shareholders through share repurchases as we continued to make progress on our multi-year transformation,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “This new approval reflects the Board of Directors’ confidence in our ability to generate strong, sustainable cash flow and execute our capital allocation priorities for 2026 focused on growth, reducing debt and enabling long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Stock repurchases under the newly authorized program may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by the company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors, including the market price of the company’s common shares, macroeconomic environment and other investment opportunities, consistent with its insider trading policy. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The company had approximately 52 million shares of common stock outstanding as of February 19, 2026.

