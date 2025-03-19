Emergent BioSolutions Announces Approximately $27 Million in Incremental Sales to Supply International Customers with Five Critical Medical Countermeasure Products

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced it has recently secured approximately $27 million in international orders targeted for delivery in 2025 associated with its medical countermeasures (MCM) portfolio. These orders will help address potential threats of smallpox and anthrax and will contribute to the overall supply of MCM’s to the international market in 2025.

“Emergent is a trusted partner to supply communities around the world with medical countermeasures that protect against serious health threats like smallpox and anthrax,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “We are pleased to engage and support global partners in fulfilling their preparedness needs. As part of our multi-year transformation plan, we will continue to focus on international expansion efforts and strengthening health preparedness at home and abroad.”

Emergent specializes in developing, manufacturing, and supplying MCMs for national security and public health preparedness. These products enable governments to effectively respond to emergencies and protect the public from potential threats. The types and quantities of products that should be maintained in a stockpile will depend on the population requiring protection, the products available for meeting the threat, as well as government resources and priorities.

