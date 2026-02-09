Embarrassingly, FASTA reduces Recomputable, Population-Scale Pangenomics from $100 (commercial preprocessing) to < $1 in compute cost per genome

Ecotone would like to share Embarrassingly_FASTA, a new systems-level genome processing framework that dramatically reduces the time and cost required to process whole-genome DNA data. By combining graphics processing units (GPUs), the same hardware behind modern artificial intelligence, together with ephemeral cloud compute previously thought to be unusable for genomics, the approach lowers commercial genome processing costs and cuts processing time from 15+ hours to roughly 35 minutes.

While DNA sequencing itself is now fast and affordable, converting raw sequences into analyzable data remains a major bottleneck in genetics. This has forced many databases to store only partially processed results, limiting future reanalysis as tools and reference genomes improve. Embarrassingly_FASTA removes this constraint, making it practical to retain original DNA data and recompute results whenever better methods become available.

Ecotone demonstrates that this speed and affordability enable population-scale studies previously out of reach. Analyses of both human genomes and a widely studied model organism reveal that genetic diversity continues to grow as more individuals are included—especially in humans, where much variation remains unexplored.

By removing a key barrier to large-scale genomics, Embarrassingly_FASTA lays the groundwork for more accurate models of genetic diversity, disease, evolution, and human health. This is a key pillar for quickly loading and training geographically rich libraries of genomes in contemporary World Genome Models-large AI systems trained on global representations of genomes to learn how genetic variation causes disease. Embarrassingly_FASTA dramatically increases the size of training data for Seq2KING and dnaSORA foundation models which the company published previously for obtaining genetic mechanisms that are the basis of medications for over 10,000 rare genetic diseases.





About Ecotone AI Using cutting-edge AI, Ecotone, working with the Mayo Clinic, is building foundational models to unearth genetic mechanisms that unlock cures for thousands of rare genetic diseases. This changes supply-demand economics, driving down costs, democratizing access to cures worldwide. To learn more or discuss partnerships and investment opportunities, visit www.ecotone.ai or contact emalick@ecotone.ai