GPU-powered system cuts genome processing time from hours to minutes, unlocking
large-scale genetic discovery. Ecotone
would like to share Embarrassingly_FASTA, a new systems-level
genome processing framework that dramatically reduces the time and cost
required to process whole-genome DNA data. By combining graphics processing
units (GPUs), the same hardware behind modern artificial intelligence, together
with ephemeral cloud compute previously thought to be unusable for genomics, the
approach lowers commercial genome processing costs and cuts processing time
from 15+ hours to roughly 35 minutes. While
DNA sequencing itself is now fast and affordable, converting raw sequences into
analyzable data remains a major bottleneck in genetics. This has forced many
databases to store only partially processed results, limiting future reanalysis
as tools and reference genomes improve. Embarrassingly_FASTA removes
this constraint, making it practical to retain original DNA data and recompute
results whenever better methods become available. Ecotone
demonstrates that this speed and affordability enable population-scale studies
previously out of reach. Analyses of both human genomes and a widely studied
model organism reveal that genetic diversity continues to grow as more
individuals are included—especially in humans, where much variation remains
unexplored. By
removing a key barrier to large-scale genomics, Embarrassingly_FASTA lays
the groundwork for more accurate models of genetic diversity, disease,
evolution, and human health. Using
cutting-edge AI, Ecotone, working with the Mayo Clinic, is building
foundational models to unearth genetic mechanisms that unlock cures for
thousands of rare genetic diseases. This changes supply-demand economics,
driving down costs, democratizing access to cures worldwide. To learn more
or discuss partnerships and investment opportunities, visit www.ecotone.ai or
contact emalick@ecotone.ai
About Ecotone AI
By removing a key barrier to large-scale genomics, Embarrassingly_FASTA lays the groundwork for more accurate models of genetic diversity, disease, evolution, and human health.This is a key pillar for quickly loading and training geographically rich libraries of genomes in contemporary World Genome Models-large AI systems trained on global representations of genomes to learn how genetic variation causes disease. Embarrassingly_FASTA dramatically increases the size of training data for Seq2KING and dnaSORA foundation models which the company published previously for obtaining genetic mechanisms that are the basis of medications for over 10,000 rare genetic diseases.
