Elutia to Participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Big Ideas Growth Conference & the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) ("Elutia" or the "Company"), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Michelle Williams, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Big Ideas Growth Conference

Elutia will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Big Ideas Growth Conference at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on September 10, 2026. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, institutional investors may contact their Lake Street representative.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Elutia will also present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 15-16, 2026.

During the presentation, management will discuss how Elutia is working to address post-surgical infection in plastic and reconstructive surgeries—one of the most significant challenges facing patients and surgeons—through its drug-eluting biomatrix technology designed to support safer, more reliable reconstructive outcomes.

The presentation will begin at 7:00am Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, September 11, 2026, and can be accessed on-demand here: Webcast. Elutia will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on September 15-16, 2026. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, visit H.C. Wainwright.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Elutia Investor Relations

ir@elutia.com