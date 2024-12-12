ELMCRx Solutions Offers Cell & Gene Therapy Support Through Partnership with Emerging Therapy Solutions (ETS)

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ELMCRx Solutions (“ELMCRx”), a PBM point solutions service provider offering a wide range of prescription and clinical management services, has partnered with Emerging Therapy Solutions (“ETS”), an industry-leading provider of solutions for managing high-cost therapies, to offer clients enhanced specialty savings, specifically for cell and gene therapy (CGT) costs.





As more cell and gene therapies receive FDA approval, businesses face greater unpredictability from the potential costs associated with these expensive specialty therapies. Through its partnership with ETS, ELMCRx clients can benefit from risk management that protects plans related to high-cost specialty claims, ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars.

“Cell and gene therapies are at the forefront of many of our clients’ minds, and for good reason. Our partnership with ETS can help businesses be better prepared and feel confident to face the current and future risks of CGTs,” said ELMCRx President Amy Gasbarro. “Ultimately, that means helping clients recognize where they stand in terms of exposure and impact, while determining how to best control therapy cost and patient outcomes.”

ETS’s CGT forecasting services take into consideration the health of clients’ populations using risk algorithms that incorporate the most current US clinical trial news, independent reviews from multiple physician experts, and claims history. Once the risks are identified, ETS works directly with employers to optimize access to treatment options and site of care. Funding options are also an integral part of the ETS service.

“Through our collaboration with ELMCRx, we can provide clients with the most advanced forecasting tools and insights to understand and manage the financial risks posed by cell and gene therapies. By analyzing the latest clinical developments and proactively modeling patient needs, we help employers access appropriate treatment with negotiated pricing at identified Programs of Experience to help manage financial stability,” said Ashley Hume, ETS President.

Overall, ETS’s analytic and coverage customization capabilities supplement ELMCRx’s other specialty and clinical management solutions. ETS’s cell and gene therapy program provides another critical tool that clients can access through ELMCRx.

“There is an element of uncertainty associated with these therapies, but the ELMCRx - ETS partnership allows us to respond to these challenges with opportunities for employers to manage costs while providing members with access to optimal health outcomes,” said Mary Ann Carlisle, CRO and COO of ELMCRx.

About ELMCRx Solutions

ELMCRx Solutions (“ELMCRx”) is a PBM services company with a technology-based focus on clinical management and prescription drug management. Protecting patients clinically and protecting businesses financially through a suite of PBM solutions, ELMCRx provides industry-leading cost containment, clinical services, and member engagement. The company was founded and purchased by Richard Fleder and Mary Ann Carlisle, who together bring many years of industry experience. For more information, visit elmcrx.com.

About Emerging Therapy Solutions

Emerging Therapy Solutions® (ETS) helps reinsurance and stop-loss payers, health plans and self-funded employers manage the risks associated with high-cost therapies for rare and complex conditions. ETS offers a comprehensive suite of services for solid organ and bone marrow transplants, cell and gene therapies, and other highly specialized therapies. For more information about ETS and their groundbreaking work related to gene and cell therapies, please visit emergingtherapies.com.

