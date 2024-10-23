Ellison Institute of Technology Los Angeles Accelerates Cancer Research with Sapio LIMS

Innovative research institute streamlines operations and enhances collaboration with unified laboratory informatics platform

BALTIMORE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced that the Ellison Institute of Technology Los Angeles (EIT Los Angeles), a leading interdisciplinary research center focused on cancer and global health, has successfully deployed Sapio Sciences’ Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) to streamline its complex research operations and accelerate scientific discovery. This implementation marks a significant step forward in enhancing the Institute’s research capabilities and streamlining laboratory operations.





EIT’s multifaceted approach to research, including physics, biology, mathematics, and engineering, presents unique challenges in sample management, data tracking, and collaboration. The deployment of the Sapio platform has empowered EIT Los Angeles to centralize sample management, improve data integrity, and increase efficiency across its DNA sequencing and other laboratory workflows.

Frank Callari, Interim Director of Information Technology at EIT Los Angeles, commented: “The Sapio platform has provided us with the flexibility and scalability needed to handle the diverse and evolving nature of our research projects. Sapio’s unified system allows us to streamline our operations, from inventory tracking to collaboration among our multidisciplinary teams, significantly improving our workflow efficiency.”

Since implementing the platform, EIT Los Angeles has:

Streamlined inventory and sample tracking for compounds, tissues, cell lines, and additional materials such as DNA and antibodies.

Standardized data collection and documentation for key processes, including DNA extraction, sequencing, and tissue processing.

Enhanced collaboration across teams using ELN templates and customizable dashboards.

Integrated data from microscopy and drug discovery experiments allowing for enhanced data analysis and reporting.

Roi Bagsic, Quality Control Analyst at EIT Los Angeles, highlighted the system’s adaptability: “Given the scope and diversity of projects we undertake, tracking and documentation can be overwhelming. The easy customization and quick adaptability of the platform for different projects and scenarios gave me confidence that it could do whatever we needed.”

Mike McCartney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio Sciences, commented: “The flexibility of Sapio’s platform, particularly its no-code configuration and API-driven architecture, has allowed EIT Los Angeles to improve and expand its research capabilities continuously. As a result, the institute is well-positioned to scale its operations and further its mission of developing transformative solutions in cancer research, healthcare, and beyond.”

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences’ mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery, and because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-aware™ lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and specialist brands, including biopharma, CRO/CDMOs and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, chemistry, stability, histopathology, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio’s platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs.

For more information, visit www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ellison Institute of Technology Los Angeles

The Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT) is a cross-disciplinary research organization dedicated to solving humanity’s most pressing challenges. With locations in Los Angeles and Oxford, EIT brings together world-class scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs to drive advancements in medical science, healthcare, sustainable agriculture, clean energy, and more.

For more information, visit EIT at www.eit.org.

