Elicio Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event on November 11, 2026: ELI-002 7P for Metastatic and Neoadjuvant PDAC

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) (“Elicio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation immunotherapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (“KOL”) event on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 2:30 PM ET. To register, click here.

The event will feature expert oncologists Eileen M. O’Reilly, MD, FASCO and Kevin C. Soares, MD, both of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (”MSKCC”), who will join the Company’s management to discuss:

The unmet need and current treatment landscape for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”)

Camupepimut (ELI-002 7P), Elicio’s investigational Amphiphile (“AMP”)-powered immunotherapy targeting common KRAS mutations

Key Phase 2 findings informing camupepimut’s late-stage development strategy

Opportunities to expand camupepimut into neoadjuvant PDAC, including the design and progress of the ongoing MSKCC-led Phase 1 trial funded by The Lustgarten Foundation and Break Through Cancer

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Eileen M. O’Reilly, MD, FASCO

Eileen M. O’Reilly holds the Winthrop Rockefeller Endowed Chair in Medical Oncology at MSKCC. She serves as the Section Head for Hepatopancreaticobiliary/Neuroendocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Oncology Service, Co-Director Medical at the David M. Rubenstein Center for Pancreatic Cancer and is an Attending Physician and Member at MSKCC and Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College.

Dr. O’Reilly is a clinical scientist whose research focus involves integration of molecular, genetic-based (RAS, BRCA, other) and immunotherapy for pancreas cancer along with development of adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatments and identification of biomarkers for therapy selection. Dr. O’Reilly teaches and mentors junior faculty, oncology fellows, residents and medical/other students. Dr. O’Reilly is the Principal Investigator of multiple phase I, II, III trials in pancreas cancer. She is a Clarivate highly cited author in clinical medicine. She serves as an Associate Editor for the Journal of Clinical Oncology and Senior Editor for several AACR journals and has served on multiple grant review panels including, for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”), American Association forCancer Research (“AACR”), National Institutes of Health (“NIH”), Department of Defense (“DOD”), and various international entities. She is Principal Investigator of the MSK P50 Pancreas Specialized Program of Research Excellence (“SPORE”), a National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) funded team science grant. Dr. O’Reilly is the recipient of named lectureships and numerous awards including the Burkitt Medal (Trinity College Dublin) in 2022, Giants of Cancer Care (GI Oncology) in 2023 and the Whitman Award for Clinical Excellence in 2025, Exceptional Women in Medicine (2019- present) and Castle Connolly Top Doctors (2005- present).

Dr. O’Reilly’s other roles include Chair of the Human Research Protection Program and Institutional Review & Privacy Board (“IRB”). Nationally, Dr. O’Reilly is Co-Chair of the NCI Alliance Co-Operative Group Gastrointestinal Cancers Committee and serves in leadership roles in several advocacy organizations including the National Pancreas Foundation, Hirshberg Foundation, PanKind and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

About Kevin C. Soares, MD

Dr. Kevin C. Soares obtained his undergraduate degree at Brandeis University and MD from the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He completed general surgery residency at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed a three-year research fellowship in cancer immunology in the Jaffee Laboratory at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center atThe Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. After finishing residency, he completed a two-year dual fellowship in complex surgical oncology and hepatopancreatobiliary (“HPB”) surgery at MSKCC. He was then appointed to the faculty of the HPB Service at MSKCC and completed a Master of Science in clinical and translational cancer research at the Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences,MSKCC.

Dr. Soares is a surgical oncologist and physician scientist who specializes in caring for patients with HPB malignancies. His primary research interest is combinatorial immunotherapy approaches in HPB malignancies with a particular focus on vaccine-based therapies.

About the AMPLIFY-7P Phase 2 Study

AMPLIFY-7P is a randomized Phase 2 study evaluating camupepimut (ELI-002 7P) versus observation in patients with mKRAS-driven PDAC following completion of standard therapy. The study enrolled 144 patients across 24 U.S. clinical sites.

While the study did not meet its pre-specified primary disease-free survival (“DFS”) endpoint in the intent-to-treat population, subsequent analyses have provided important insights into the clinical and biological activity of camupepimut and informed the Company’s continued evaluation of the program.

At ESMO Congress 2026, Elicio will present new pre-specified analyses from AMPLIFY-7P that provide additional insights into the potential clinical benefit ofcamupepimut and are expected to further inform the Company’s refined Phase 3 development strategy in adjuvant pancreatic cancer.

About camupepimut (ELI-002 7P)

Camupepimut is an investigational, off-the-shelf immunotherapy designed to generate immune responses against seven of the most common KRAS mutations. Camupepimut utilizes Elicio’s proprietary AMP technology to target mutant KRAS peptide antigens and an immune-stimulatory adjuvant directly to the lymph nodes, where adaptive immune responses are orchestrated.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of KRAS-driven cancers, including mKRAS-positive pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Elicio intends to build on recent clinical findings in the personalized cancer immunotherapy space to develop effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies.

Elicio’s AMP technology aims to enhance the education, activation and amplification of cancer-specific T cells relative to conventional immunotherapy strategies, with the goal of promoting durable cancer immunosurveillance in patients. Elicio’s camupepimut lead program is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate targeting the most common KRAS mutations, which drive approximately 25% of all solid tumors.

Off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches have the potential benefits of low cost, rapid, commercial-scale manufacturing and rapid availability of drug to patients, especially in neoadjuvant settings and for prophylaxis in high-risk patients, contrary to personalized immunotherapy approaches.

Elicio’s pipeline includes additional off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer immunotherapy candidates, including ELI-007 and ELI-008, which target BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively.

For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA.

These include statements regarding the timing and content of Elicio’s KOL event and presentation at ESMO Congress 2026; the clinical activity, therapeutic potential and potential benefits of camupepimut; the interpretation and potential implications of results and analyses from the AMPLIFY-7P study; the potential for key AMPLIFY-7P findings to inform a late-stage development strategy, including Elicio’s refined Phase 3 development strategy in adjuvant pancreatic cancer; potential opportunities to expand camupepimut into neoadjuvant PDAC; the potential benefits and effectiveness of off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Elicio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Elicio uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Such forward-looking statements are based on Elicio’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Elicio’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including camupepimut; the timing of initiation of Elicio’s planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability and presentation of data from Elicio’s clinical trials; the design and timing of future clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Elicio’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; and Elicio’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Elicio to predict all such factors, nor can Elicio assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

These risks are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Elicio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 12, 2026, as amended on April 29, 2026, Elicio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026, and Elicio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2026, as updated by subsequent reports and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Elicio as of the date of this release. Elicio does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except to the extent required by law.

Elicio Investor Relations Contact

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com