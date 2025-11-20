Elicio Therapeutics Appoints Veteran CMC and Technical Operations Executive Marc J. Wolfgang as Chief Technology Officer

Strategic Hire Strengthens Late Phase and Commercial Readiness as Elicio Advances Lymph Node-Targeted Immunotherapy Pipeline

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Marc J. Wolfgang, M.S. as Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”).

Mr. Wolfgang brings more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical leadership spanning manufacturing, CMC strategy, development, quality, and supply chain across modalities including cell therapy, biologics, nucleic-acid medicines, vaccines, and LNP platforms. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Technical Development and Operations at Sail Biomedicines (a Flagship portfolio company), leading all development, manufacturing, analytical, and quality functions. Prior to that, he was Vice President of U.S. Manufacturing at BioNTech, where he oversaw manufacturing and supply chain operations for cell and gene therapy programs. Earlier in his career, he held senior CMC and operations roles at Cerulean Pharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, and Boehringer Ingelheim, building and scaling manufacturing organizations, leading global tech transfers, and establishing end-to-end supply chains for clinical and commercial products.

“Marc is an exceptional CMC strategy and operations leader with deep experience guiding innovative therapeutic platforms from early development through commercial readiness,” said Robert T. Connelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elicio. “As we continue preparing for potential late-stage development and commercial-scale execution of ELI-002 7P and advancing our other pipeline assets, Marc’s expertise across cell therapy, RNA-based medicines, and other complex modalities aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities. We are thrilled to welcome him to the executive team at this important moment for Elicio.”

“I am delighted to join Elicio at such a pivotal time for the organization ahead of the ELI-002 7P event-driven primary disease-free survival analysis anticipated in 1H 2026,” said Mr. Wolfgang. “Elicio’s lymph node–targeted platform represents a powerful approach to enhancing and directing immune responses, and I look forward to working alongside this outstanding team to build the technical and operational infrastructure that will support the Company’s next phase of clinical development and growth.”

Mr. Wolfgang holds an M.S. in Chemistry from Montclair State University, a B.S. in Biology (Genetics) from Pennsylvania State University, and a Biopharma Executive Leadership Certificate from Babson College. He previously served as Chairman of the Nanomedicines Alliance and has collaborated extensively with the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health working groups on nanotechnology, manufacturing, and regulatory policy.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of high-prevalence cancers, including mKRAS-positive pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Elicio intends to build on recent clinical successes in the personalized cancer immunotherapy space to develop effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. Elicio’s Amphiphile (“AMP”) technology aims to enhance the education, activation and amplification of cancer-specific T cells relative to conventional immunization strategies, with the goal of promoting durable cancer immunosurveillance in patients. Elicio’s ELI-002 lead program is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate targeting the most common KRAS mutations, which drive approximately 25% of all solid tumors. Off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches have the potential benefits of low cost, rapid commercial scale manufacturing, and rapid availability of drug to patients especially in neo-adjuvant settings and for prophylaxis in high-risk patients, contrary to personalized immunotherapy approaches. ELI-002 is being studied in an ongoing, randomized clinical trial in patients with mKRAS-positive pancreatic cancer who completed standard therapy but remain at high risk of relapse. ELI-002 also has been studied in patients with mKRAS-positive colorectal cancer (“CRC”) in Phase 1 studies. The updated AMPLIFY-201 Phase 1 data for PDAC and CRC was presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2024 and included a 16.3-month median recurrence-free survival and 28.9-month median overall survival for the full study population. In the future, Elicio plans to expand ELI-002 to other indications including mKRAS positive lung cancer and other mKRAS positive cancers. Elicio’s pipeline includes additional off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer immunotherapy candidates, including ELI-007 and ELI-008, that target BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively. For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding Elicio’s planned clinical programs, including the timing and outcome of planned clinical trials; the timing of the anticipated event-driven primary final disease-free survival analysis of the Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P clinical trial; the potential of Elicio’s product candidates and platform; the potential for future expansion of ELI-002 to other indications, including mKRAS positive lung cancer and other mKRAS positive cancers; the potential benefits and effectiveness of off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Elicio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. Elicio uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Elicio’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including ELI-002 7P; the timing of initiation of Elicio’s planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Elicio’s clinical trials, including the event-driven primary final disease-free survival analysis from the Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P trial; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Elicio’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; and Elicio’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Elicio to predict all such factors, nor can Elicio assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Elicio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, Elicio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2025, Elicio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2025, and Elicio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 13, 2025, as updated by subsequent reports and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Elicio as of the date of this release. Elicio does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except to the extent required by law.

