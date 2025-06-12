SUBSCRIBE
Element Solutions Inc to Participate in Wolfe Research 2nd Annual Materials of the Future Conference

June 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session at the Wolfe Research 2nd Annual Materials of the Future Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 12:55 p.m EST.



A live audio webcast of the discussion and replay will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals technology company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Varun Gokarn
Vice President, Strategy and Integration
Element Solutions Inc
1-203-952-0369
IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:
Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein
Collected Strategies
1-212-379-2072
esi@collectedstrategies.com

