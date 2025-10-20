Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present Results from Phase 2 BESTOW Trial of Tegoprubart for the Prevention of Rejection in Kidney Transplantation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2025 Annual Meeting

Conference call and webcast to discuss results to be held on November 7, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced an oral presentation will be featured at the American Society of Nephrology’s upcoming Kidney Week 2025 Annual Meeting taking place in Houston, TX, from November 5-8, 2025. The oral presentation will highlight topline results from the Phase 2 BESTOW trial evaluating tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplantation.

Details of the oral presentation are below:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Tegoprubart for the Prevention of Rejection in Kidney Transplantation: Results from the Phase 2 BESTOW Trial

Presenter: Andrew Adams, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Surgery and Chief Division of Transplantation, John S. Najarian Surgical Chair in Clinical Transplantation, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota; Executive Medical Director, Solid Organ Transplant Service Line, M Health Fairview

Abstract Publication Number: TH-OR089

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research Orals - 1

Session Date and Time: November 6, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT

Session Room: Grand Ballroom C (Convention Center)

Presentation Time: 5:30 p.m. to 5:42 p.m. CT

Conference Call

Eledon will hold a conference call on November 7, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Phase 2 BESTOW trial results presented at Kidney Week. The dial-in numbers are 1-800-717-1738 for domestic callers and 1-646-307-1865 for international callers. The conference ID is 92427. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.eledon.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

(858) 525 2047

stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban

CG Life

(212) 253 8881

jurban@cglife.com

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals