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Eledon Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the International Congress of The Transplantation Society

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced an oral presentation highlighting the long-term safety and efficacy of tegoprubart in preventing kidney transplant rejection will take place at the upcoming International Congress of The Transplantation Society in Sydney, Australia, from September 20–23, 2026.

Details of the presentation are below:

Oral Presentation

Title: Phase 2 BESTOW trial and the BESTOW EXTENSION: Evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of tegoprubart in preventing kidney transplant rejection

Presenter: Andrew Adams, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Surgery and Chief Division of Transplantation, John S. Najarian Surgical Chair in Clinical Transplantation, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota; Executive Medical Director, Solid Organ Transplant Service Line, M Health Fairview

Session Title: Novel immunosuppression

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, from 8:00AM to 9:00AM AEST

Session Room: Room C4.9

Presentation Time: 8:00AM AEST

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40L biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, islet cell transplantation, liver transplantation and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedInX

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban
CG Life
(212) 253 8881
jurban@cglife.com


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