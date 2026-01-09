Electrome Corporation Launches LymeCure™ Research Study

Electrome Bioelectric Therapeutics Platform being used to explore inhibition of pathogen motility and persistence, with implications for infectious disease, pharma, and defense.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrome Corporation, a unique biotech company developing next-generation bioelectric therapeutics, today announced the launch of the LymeCure Research Study, a collaborative research effort with Tulane University to explore a novel non-pharmacologic approach to Lyme disease.

The study is being conducted in partnership with Monica Embers, PhD, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, and her laboratory at the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center, internationally recognized for its leadership in Lyme disease and tick-borne infection research. The collaboration will investigate how Electrome's bioelectric therapeutics platform, powered by its AI-enabled Dual Discovery Engine, may directly interfere with biological mechanisms that enable pathogen persistence.

"We're excited to collaborate with Electrome on the LymeCure™ research study," Embers said. "By leveraging Electrome's bioelectric therapeutics platform, we hope to help pave the way for new therapies for Lyme patients, driving meaningful advances and, ultimately, working toward a cure."

Targeting the Biology of Persistence

Lyme disease remains a significant unmet medical need, with many patients continuing to experience persistent symptoms despite standard treatment. The LymeCure™ study is designed to explore how precisely tuned bioelectric signals can inhibit pathogen motility and survival, disrupt biofilm formation, and interfere with biological mechanisms that enable persistence, offering new therapeutic strategies that extend beyond conventional drug-only treatments.

Rather than focusing solely on host immune modulation, Electrome's approach targets fundamental biophysical processes that pathogens rely on to move, evade immune clearance, and establish chronic infection.

"This collaboration represents a critical step in expanding bioelectric medicine into infectious disease," said Dr. Nevena Zubcevik, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Electrome. "By working closely with Dr. Embers and the Tulane team, we aim to generate rigorous, translational data that could redefine how Lyme disease is treated and offer new hope to patients who have long lacked effective solutions."

A Platform with Broad Implications

Electrome's bioelectric platform integrates targeted electrical and electromagnetic signaling with AI-driven discovery, enabling systematic exploration of how bioelectric inputs affect microbial and biological systems. The Electrome Dual Discovery Engine is designed to support applications across pharmaceutical research, antimicrobial resistance, and defense and biodefense preparedness, where non-drug mechanisms are increasingly critical.

"Bioelectric medicine holds enormous promise for addressing stealth infections like Lyme disease," said Dr. Erik Nilsen, Chief Technology Officer of Electrome. "Our patent-pending technology is designed to target fundamental biophysical mechanisms, such as arresting flagellar motion, that pathogens rely on for motility, immune evasion, and persistence. Because these mechanisms are conserved across many organisms, this platform has broad applicability not only in infectious disease therapeutics, but also in pharmaceutical discovery, antimicrobial resistance, and future defense and biodefense threats."

Looking Ahead

Insights generated from the LymeCure™ study will inform Electrome's expanding research pipeline and guide future cross-sector collaboration.

"We're incredibly excited about what lies ahead," said Ken Mayer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Electrome. "As LymeCure™ moves forward, we are planning collaborations with both pharmaceutical and defense partners. Our Dual Discovery Engine gives us a unique ability to work across sectors, accelerating innovation where traditional approaches have struggled."

About Electrome:

Electrome is a bioelectric medicine company developing next-generation therapeutic platforms that use precisely controlled, nonthermal electromagnetic field energy, integrated with AI-driven discovery, to modulate biological systems. Its technologies apply externally generated signals across frequencies ranging from tens of hertz (Hz) through radiofrequency (RF) bands, delivered through non-contact loop structures that interact with tissue without direct contact or heating, supporting scalable, non-invasive approaches to pain management, inflammation, infectious disease, oncology, antimicrobial resistance, and defense-related applications.

About Tulane National Biomedical Research Center:

The Tulane National Biomedical Research Center (TNBRC) conducts biomedical research to improve human and animal health and is home to one of the seven National Primate Research Centers funded by the National Institutes of Health, integrating advanced laboratory methods alongside animal models where appropriate. The Embers Laboratory, based at TNBRC, is internationally recognized for its work on Lyme disease and tick-borne infections.

