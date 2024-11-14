SUBSCRIBE
electroCore to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on November 21

November 14, 2024 
ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum taking place in New York City on November 21, 2024.

Joshua Lev, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Lev, investors are encouraged to reach out to their CG representative. For more information regarding the event please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_110807/conference_home.html.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com

