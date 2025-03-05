The employees have conducted the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Novonesis (Novozymes A/S).

The following employee representatives (in alphabetical order after surname) were elected for the next four years:

Robert Nøddeskov Jensen, Senior Operator - newly elected

Lars Bo Køppler, Technician - newly elected

Preben Nielsen, Science Manager – re-elected

Frederikke Rose Spenner, Production Engineer - newly elected

As alternates to the employee representatives to the Board of Directors, the employees elected Mikael Barfred, Heidi Gelt and Ida Carlsen Virklund (listed in alphabetical order after surname).

As re-elected, Preben Nielsen will continue in the Board of Directors, and the newly elected employee representatives will join the Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting of Novonesis on April 3, 2025. At the same event, the term of election for the former employee representatives, Lena Bech Holskov, Anders Hentze Knudsen, and Jens Øbro will end.

The term of Board Observer Kim Ib Sørensen will also end following the Annual General Meeting of Novonesis on April 3, 2025.

